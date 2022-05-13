EA Motive’s Dead Space remake gets an early 2023 release date

The remake of the horror cult classic, Dead Space, finally has a release date. Originally announced last year at EA Play Live, the 2008 iconic title is being remade from the ground up by Motive Studios, who recently developed Star Wars: Squadron.

Developed by Visceral Games and published by EA, Dead Space is one of the most iconic horror franchises, such as Evil Within, Outlast, and Resident Evil. Set in the 26th-century science fiction universe, the game follows systems engineer Isaac Clarke, who embarks on a search and rescue mission at the USG Ishimura that has gone radio-silent after receiving a distressing message from his girlfriend, Nicole.

The game was universally praised for its horror elements and received two sequels in 2011 and 2013, respectively. More than a decade after the release of the first title, Motive Studios is developing the remake, while staying true to its roots. EA has officially announced a release date for January next year.

Dead Space Launches on January 27, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

In a press release today, EA announced the release date for Dead Space. With a January 27, 2023 release date, the game is set to launch early next year. The game is being developed on EA’s Frostbite engine that is known for its visuals and is certain to create some horrifying scenarios.

Players will once again take control of systems engineer, Isaac Clarke, and follow him on USG Ishimura in search of his girlfriend, Nicole. The survival horror lets players take on the role of Isaac Clarke and utilize his engineering skill to survive, as he discovers the horror that has been bestowed upon the slaughtered and infected crew of USG Ishimura.

Speaking about developing a remake of the iconic title, Phillippe Ducharme, the Senior Producer of Dead Space, said:

"Developing this remake has been a lot of fun for us at Motive, as we’re true fans of the franchise and want to treat it with the respect it deserves. It’s been equally exciting to see players' reactions as we’re taking them on this development journey with us."

He further added some more details in regards to the game’s development progress:

"We’re making great progress on our road to hitting Alpha and we’re happy to announce that the game will be launching in January next year. We can’t wait for players, both old and new, to see how we've elevated the original experience in the remake to be just as impactful for this generation."

Dead Space @deadspace Art Director Mike Yazijian, along w/special guest



: youtu.be/yAXLkdbSiVg

🟣:



Note: This livestream may contain content not suitable for all audiences 1 hour to go!Art Director Mike Yazijian, along w/special guest @metalcomedy , will be shining a light on the art updates coming to Dead Space.🟣: twitch.tv/motivestudio Note: This livestream may contain content not suitable for all audiences 1 hour to go! 🕙 Art Director Mike Yazijian, along w/special guest @metalcomedy, will be shining a light on the art updates coming to Dead Space. 🔴: youtu.be/yAXLkdbSiVg 🟣: twitch.tv/motivestudioNote: This livestream may contain content not suitable for all audiences https://t.co/0frfGYt2se

The developers at Motive Studio are currently hosting multiple livestreams discussing the game's art, including Immersive Environment, Visual Effects, Character Models, and Lighting Effects.

Dead Space will be launching on January 27, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The EA title is expected to be available with EA Play Pro and with a trial included with EA Play as well as Game Pass Ultimate and PC.

Edited by Mayank Shete