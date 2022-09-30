Dead Space remake PC system requirements, release date, and more

Dead Space is getting a remake, as announced back in EA Play on July 22, 2021, and fans can't wait for the game to arrive. It is a survival horror offering from 2008 developed by EA Redwood Shores (later known as Visceral Games). It is unanimously deemed a timeless classic in the horror genre, and the remake will be available on January 27, 2023.

As per recent information, the title will feature a neat camera trick that improves immersion. The entire game will be a single shot from start to finish. There won't be any camera cuts or loading screens unless the character dies. Another title that has perfected this formula is God of War from 2018, and EA's developers were reportedly inspired by it.

What players need to know about upcoming Dead Space (2023)

Dead Space remake is being built on DICE's proprietary Frostbite Engine, the same one Battlefield and new FIFA titles (since 2017) have been developed on. The title won't be available on last-generation consoles and will only come to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

As per the PC system requirements posted on Steam, the game will need:

Minimum Recommended OS: Window 10 64-bit Window 10 64-bit Processor: Ryzen 5 2600x or Core i5 8600 Ryzen 5 5600X or Core i5 11600K RAM: 8 GB RAM 8 GB RAM Graphics: TBD TBD Sound Card: TBD TBD Additional notes: TBD TBD

Although the RAM and CPU requirements have been revealed, GPU, Sound Card, and Storage-related information was not. However, based on the latest games developed on the Frostbite Engine, the GPU requirements can be speculated upon.

Battlefield 2042 is one of the latest video games built on the Frostbite Engine, which is graphically demanding. This title's minimum requirement in terms of GPU was: GTX 1050 Ti/RX 560. On the other hand, it was recommended that one runs the game on an RTX 3060/RX 6600 XT. That said, it's important to note that this title was built for both present-gen and last-gen consoles.

As previously mentioned, the remake won't be available on PS4 and Xbox One this time. Hence, it is expected the title will require a more powerful graphics card. Its GPU requirements can be:

Minimum requirement: GTX 1070/RX Vega 56

Maximum requirement: RTX 3070/RX 6700 XT

These specs are subject to change as the developers determine the final system requirements pre-launch.

Dead Space remake: Platforms

The remake will be launched on PC and will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store, Origin, and EA App. When it comes to consoles, Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 users can look forward to getting their hands on the horror offering.

The game is listed on the Steam Store. But at the moment, players can't purchase it. They can, however, wishlist it.

The remake is being made by EA Motive, the studio that made Star Wars: Squadrons. Apart from several modern enhancements, Dead Space remake developers have collected lore from both sequels of the original game, as well as the comic books, and included them in the upcoming remake.

Dead Space (2023) (Image via EA)

Since it's a remake, all the assets, animations, textures, effects, and enemy reactions from the original experience are being built from scratch on the latest engine.

The original title was a huge success, and the developers now have big shoes to fill with the remake. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the beloved 2008 game to finally get the remake it deserves.

