FIFA 23 goes live for EA Play users; How to play the early access trial on your system

FIFA 23 is finally playable as EA Play's early access has released across platforms. The early release date for select players, for what is slated to be the last Electronic Arts football game under the FIFA banner, is upon us.

Xbox and PlayStation owners of the EA Play membership can access their 10-hour trial of the game as of April 26 at 8:00 pm IST (10:30 AM EST).

The official release date for the game is September 30, with Ultimate Edition owners able to get their hands on the game on September 27. With the early access trial, players who own the Standard Edition can also enjoy the game earlier than others.

With all new features such as Hypermotion 2, introduction of women's clubs, and brand new additions to Career Mode, the new FIFA title is absolutely packed with content geared towards giving players the best experience from the comfort of their homes. Read on to see exactly how you can download the game early to your system.

Note: Only subscribers to EA Play have access to the 10-hour trial.

How to download FIFA 23 on consoles with an EA Play membership

Any regular member of the Electronic Arts subscription service may download the brand new game on their system, albeit with one caveat. The playtime will be restricted to only 10 hours.

On the other hand, pro members of the subscription have unlimited access to the game. Here's how to download it for different consoles and platforms through the membership program.

How to download FIFA 23 on PlayStation with EA Play

Players who already own the Standard Edition of the game on the PlayStation store may use the trial to get early access. They just have to pre-load the title to the system, be it a PS5 or a PS4. Then follow these instructions:

Select FIFA 23 (Trial) from game library Select the horizontal ellipsis beside the name Select view product Select trial

If you have already installed the game on your PlayStation device, it should allow you to get right into it after installing a small update. Otherwise, it should start downloading.

How to download FIFA 23 on Xbox with EA Play

To play the game early on any Xbox console, follow these steps:

Go to MS Store Select FIFA 23 Trial from available editions Install the game to get your 10-hour trial

Players who own the Standard Edition and have pre-loaded the game onto their Xbox systems, be it Xbox One or Xbox Series X, may also avail early access. Choosing the trial version should launch the title after some minor patch updates.

How to download FIFA 23 on PC with EA Play

Monthly subscribers to the program may download the game from either the EA App or Origin. It is important to note that many players have reported glitches and bugs on PC while trying to access the trial, with some having said that running the application in administrator mode appears to work.

Ochris @OchrisFUT If you are on PC and getting the EA Anti-Cheat error even after running Origin as Admin and everything, I found a fix:



-Open the FIFA 23 Folder and then open the "_Installer" Folder.



-Open the EA Anti-Cheat folder, and you'll find the installer. Launch this and Uninstall If you are on PC and getting the EA Anti-Cheat error even after running Origin as Admin and everything, I found a fix:-Open the FIFA 23 Folder and then open the "_Installer" Folder.-Open the EA Anti-Cheat folder, and you'll find the installer. Launch this and Uninstall

NOTE: The above fix has not been verified.

To avail the game's early access on PC, follow these steps:

Select FIFA 23 from EA App or Origin store Select EA Play trial version Download and install

Players who own the Standard Edition may also use the 10 hour trial to gain early access to the game on PC via this method.

