FIFA 23 release date and time for PlayStation and Xbox revealed

FIFA 23 will be available for PlayStation and Xbox consoles soon, as fans eagerly anticipate this year's franchise release. The community is excited to witness the final release before the franchise undergoes a rebrand. Currently, the most important information for fans is to know when the game releases, including its time.

Fortunately, the release date for PlayStation and Xbox will be the same as other platforms, and FIFA 23 will be available to console users on September 30. The early access begins on September 27, which will be accessible to owners of the Ultimate Edition and subscribers of EA Play.

FIFA 23 will be available on both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles

EA Sports had originally revealed the dates without mentioning the times, which led to confusion in the past over whether the same system would be followed or if there would be any changes. Thanks to in-console countdowns, the community has clues about when the game will be released worldwide.

As of this time, early access and full release will likely occur simultaneously, but on different dates. EA Sports released the game at the same time last year, but the release times differed based on timezones. This time, the developers have gone with a far simpler approach.

FIFA 23 will likely be released at midnight in their respective regions. For Indian fans, the game's early access period will begin later tonight at 12:00 am IST. After three days, fans will get to enjoy the complete official release of the game.

It's easy to understand why fans don't want to waste a moment before jumping into FIFA 23. The current generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles will arrive with brand new features like the upgraded HyperMotion 2 technology.

It should be noted that the timing is based on a countdown that has reportedly been shown with the PlayStation consoles. Players are advised to try opening the game at midnight in their respective regions to test it out.

As mentioned before, FIFA 23 will shortly be available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Although the older generation is restricted from certain features, they will still be able to enjoy features like HyperMotion 2, which will add greatly to the game's realism. Crossplay will also be implemented in a restricted fashion for them as EA Sports plans to keep players of both generations separate.

Nevertheless, the community is likely happy to know that they will be able to enjoy the game at a time when many developers are ditching older consoles.

