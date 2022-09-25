FIFA 23 PC requirements - Minimum & recommended settings, HyperMotion 2, and more

FIFA 23 is set to be released across all major platforms come September 30, with an advantage for PC gamers. FIFA titles have consistently been launched for both PCs and consoles, but the introduction of HyperMotion changed all of that last year.

EA Sports claimed that the revolutionary technology would change how the game is played regarding the visual appearance and gameplay mechanics. While console players could enjoy the feature, HyperMotion wasn't added to PC. The developer explained that they were unsure about the capabilities, but things will be different this time around.

FIFA 23 will have HyperMotion 2, an upgrade over last year's mechanics. More importantly, all PC players will be able to enjoy the feature this time around. Thankfully, EA Sports has officially revealed the specifications that fans will require to run the game smoothly. They can also look at what extra features will be available as part of the new technology.

FIFA 23 will finally be available on PCs with new HyperMotion 2 technology

With current-gen abilities now part of PC, the requirements have increased in terms of minimum and recommended settings.

PC requirements for FIFA 23

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 6600k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB of available space

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 12 GB of RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB of available space

Aside from HyperMotion 2, PC players will also enjoy crossplay in modes like Ultimate Team. This would allow them to play against opponents on different platforms.

HyperMotion 2

Last year, EA Sports brought HyperMotion to FIFA 22, which added realistic movements, smoother graphics, and modern gameplay. They included over 4,000 animations adopted from the real-life movements of professional footballers.

HyperMotion 2 is the next chapter in technology, and EA Sports claim to have improved it even more. There will be new animations that have been recorded from real-life footballers. The technology will be present on PC when FIFA 23 goes live.

The developers have also showcased how the game will look and feel like, with various other features added to the title as well. Free kicks, for example, have been completely redesigned and will come with a new appearance. There are more innovations down the road that players will be able to enjoy once the game gets released.

How to buy FIFA 23 on PC?

There are multiple options for PC players to acquire this year's game. They can get it directly from EA Origin if they want to. Alternatively, it will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, where the series makes its debut this year.

