FIFA 23: Date and time across all regions, where to buy, and more

With the last week of September almost here, the global release of FIFA 23 comes even closer. Fans have eagerly awaited the date since its trailer was dropped in July 2022. Since then, EA Sports has released several deep-dive trailers to display everything new about the game.

To offer vast amounts of accessibility, EA Sports will make FIFA 23 available across all major digital and physical stores worldwide. The game is currently up for pre-order and has a discount based on certain conditions.

Furthermore, EA Sports has revealed multiple details for customers to remember. While this includes the release date, timings across various regions are yet to be confirmed. The company is likely to follow the same system as it did for FIFA 22.

FIFA 23 will likely have a concurrent release worldwide and arrive on all major platforms

There are usually two release patterns developers follow with their titles. Games like Tiny Tina's Wonderlands release followed regional timings so certain areas of the world could access the game earlier. Regarding FIFA 23, EA Sports is likely to implement a concurrent release pattern.

The game's full release will take place on September 30 (October 1), based on the region in question. Early access begins exactly 72 hours before the full release, and it will be accessible to those who have purchased the Ultimate Edition. Members of EA Play will also obtain a 10-hour trial that comes with early access as well.

Jose Rdz Aguilar @che_jose16



sep 21 - fut 23 webb app release

sep 22 - fut 23 companion app release

sep 27 - EA play early acces (10 hours)

sep 27 - ultimate edition early acces

sep 29 - marquee matchup release

sep 30 - fifa 23 official launch

oct 7 - fut champions FIFA 23 dates to remember!sep 21 - fut 23 webb app releasesep 22 - fut 23 companion app releasesep 27 - EA play early acces (10 hours)sep 27 - ultimate edition early accessep 29 - marquee matchup releasesep 30 - fifa 23 official launchoct 7 - fut champions #FIFA23 FIFA 23 dates to remember!sep 21 - fut 23 webb app releasesep 22 - fut 23 companion app releasesep 27 - EA play early acces (10 hours)sep 27 - ultimate edition early accessep 29 - marquee matchup releasesep 30 - fifa 23 official launchoct 7 - fut champions #FIFA23

Here are the plausible release timings for FIFA 23 according to different time zones:

4:00 AM PT

7:00 PM ET

12:00 AM BST (October 1)

4:30 AM IST

These timings are yet to be confirmed by EA Sports, but that's likely to arrive soon. However, the aforementioned release schedule was followed by EA Sports during the unveiling of FIFA 22 and FIFA 21. While publishers can always change the pattern, it seems quite unlikely.

The physical version of FIFA 23 will be available across all major outlets such as Bestbuy, Amazon, and Walmart. Buyers can even secure a discount on their purchase if they're lucky. As for digital versions, EA Sports has increased the options for buyers.

HYPEX @HYPEX FIFA 23 will be the first FIFA game on the Epic Games Store! (Thanks to @zatheo_ for pointing this out) FIFA 23 will be the first FIFA game on the Epic Games Store! (Thanks to @zatheo_ for pointing this out) https://t.co/EthZCOa2qT

The Epic Games Store will debut for PC players interested in exploring the next chapter of the iconic football simulator. The game will also be available on Origin and Steam and the console stores of Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Readers are advised to follow all official channels to learn about the game's confirmed release period. There are plenty of new features, and fans are excited to see how the game will perform. Notably, FIFA 23 will be the last title in EA Sports' football simulator franchise. The company announced the end of its partnership with FIFA in May 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far