EA Sports releases base ratings of FUT heroes in FIFA 23: Release date, cards to watch out for, and more

With the FIFA 23 Web App releasing shortly, EA Sports have announced that the base versions of FUT Heroes will be available in the game from launch day. The full game will be released on September 30, and with just over a week to go before the community gets their hands on FIFA 23, the hype is greater than ever.

EA Sports recently tweeted that these regular base versions of Heroes will be available in packs from the very beginning while also revealing the ratings as well as the face stats of these legendary players. The lineup features a host of exceptional cards that will be highly sought-after once the game is released.

FUT Heroes will add a whole new dimension to squad building in FIFA 23

EA has partnered up with Marvel to create special World Cup versions of FUT Heroes that will be released in November to celebrate the most prestigious tournament in the world of football. While they will only be available for a limited period of time, these base versions will be present from launch day itself.

What are FUT Heroes?

Heroes are special cards in FIFA Ultimate team that depict legendary retired players who performed extremely well at the club level and earned a reputation for themselves as elite footballers in their respective leagues.

These special versions are quite useful for squad building purposes in FUT since they provide extra chemistry to players from the same league.

When will FUT Heroes be available in FIFA 23?

EA Sports has informed the player base that the base versions of FUT Heroes will be in packs on launch day. This means that these cards won't be available until the full game is released on September 30, so players will not have a chance to get these legendary players on the web app or early access versions of the game.

FUT Heroes to look out for in FIFA 23

While the roster consists of a healthy mix of players representing different leagues, there are some Hero cards that stand out from the rest. Fans who played FIFA 22 Ultimate Team must already be aware of how overpowered cards like David Ginola, Abedi Pele, Di Natale, and Ivan Cordoba are in the game. However, EA has added a host of new cards that could prove to be incredible in FIFA 23.

Yaya Toure and Claudio Marchisio are the standout cards when it comes to the midfield position. Their cards appear to be extremely well balanced and versatile and will definitely be two of the most sought-after Hero items in the game.

In attack, Rudi Voller leads the way as one of the highest rated additions to the roster. Diego Forlan will also be extremely effective in the early stages of the game with his 86 pace and 90 shooting. However, the dark horse on this roster is Sidney Govou. The Frenchman is one of the lowest rated Heroes, but possesses incredible stats that will make him one of the best attackers on this list.

Defensively, very few cards in the game can rival Lucio when it comes to stats. The Brazilian centre-back from Serie A has already taken the FUT community by storm with his exceptional attributes and will undoubtedly be a god-tier player in FIFA 23.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far