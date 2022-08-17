FIFA 23: Heroes in Ultimate Team to be inspired by Marvel comics

FIFA 23 will be released by the end of September, and EA Sports have revealed some exciting new additions to the upcoming game. The developers have released trailers providing information about gameplay, career mode, pro clubs, and, most importantly, Ultimate Team.

One of the biggest revelations regarding FIFA 23 is EA's new partnership with Marvel. When fans first noticed the Marvel logo on EA's website, many were confused about what this could mean for the future of the franchise. This question has been answered by EA's latest reveal regarding new additions to the Hero roster for Ultimate Team.

Heroes in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team have been portrayed as superheroes in the latest promotional piece from EA

These illustrations depict the footballer's playstyle (Images via EA Sports)

What are FUT Heroes?

Heroes were introduced to FUT in FIFA 22. They are legends of the game who have earned a reputation through spectacular performances for their clubs.

Heroes are basically the tier below Icons. While Icons depict some of the greatest footballers of all time, Heroes were excellent in their respective leagues.

How does the partnership between Marvel and EA apply to FUT Heroes?

EA Sports recently revealed a new lineup of players who will receive a Hero card in FIFA 23. These include Yaya Toure, Claudio Marchisio, Landon Donovan, Ricardo Carvalho, and Park Ji-Sung. However, the news surrounding these reveals is even more interesting.

EA partnered with Marvel to add a superhero-themed twist to these Heroes. For the first time in the history of FIFA Ultimate Team, real-life player images will be replaced with illustrations depicting them as superheroes.

All Hero cards will have a base version available in the game. However, the new lineup of Heroes will receive a boosted version called FIFA World Cup Hero, which will be available from November 11. While the base versions celebrate the Heroes' contributions to their club, these FIFA World Cup-themed cards will represent their performances at an international level.

These FIFA World Cup Heroes will receive stunning new dynamic images illustrating them as superheroes based on their unique playstyle.

How to receive a free FIFA World Cup FUT Hero?

Players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23 before August 21 will be eligible to receive a free untradeable FIFA World Cup FUT Hero pack starting November 11.

It is a tempting opportunity for fans of the franchise, many of whom will be looking forward to acquiring these exciting new cards and adding some Marvel-themed superhero spice to their squads come November.

