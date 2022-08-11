FIFA 23 Ultimate Team changes: New chemistry system, FUT Moments, and more

EA Sports recently released an in-depth reveal for FIFA 23 involving their most popular game mode, Ultimate Team. After releasing information about Pro Clubs, Career Mode, and the Matchday Experience, they saved the best for last, as Ultimate Team has received the biggest overhaul in FIFA history.

FIFA Ultimate Team, better known as FUT, has the largest active playerbase out of all other game modes in FIFA. Since it generates such a large portion of EA's revenue through microtransactions, it also receives special attention from the developers, who are constantly innovating to make the experience more engaging and interesting for players.

FIFA 23 will feature the inclusion of massive changes in Ultimate Team to make it an incredibly unique iteration

With the introduction of cross-play in FIFA 23, fans were speculating how it would affect FUT matchmaking, as well as the transfer market. With their latest release, EA Sports have confirmed that FUT will feature a shared global transfer market across various consoles. Furthermore, matchmaking in 1v1 game modes will also have cross-play enabled within the same console generation.

The chemistry system has always been a defining feature for FUT, allowing players to build unique and creative squads. Strangely, this system has remained mostly unchanged since the inception of FUT in FIFA 09. However, with FIFA 23, the chemistry system has been completely overhauled.

Positional links have been completely removed, and players can now link to any player anywhere on the pitch based on their leagues, clubs, and nations. Players can have chemistry ratings ranging from one to three, depending on how many links they receive from the rest of the starting eleven.

Position modification has also been changed, as most players will have pre-defined alternative positions that they can switch between. Icons and Heroes will always be on maximum chemistry, when played in the correct position.

A new game mode called FUT Moments has also been introduced in FUT for FIFA 23. This allows players to play out "bite-sized scenarios" based on certain stipulations within the game, such as recreating an iconic goal or scoring a free kick. Completing these challenges will reward players with Stars, which is a new currency in FUT 23 that can be redeemed at any time for various rewards.

In addition to these massive changes, EA Sports also covered several cosmetic features such as stadium customization and the introduction of animated pitch trophies. They also discussed the introduction of a new global leaderboard, allowing players to compare their progress to other players across different consoles.

With the reveal of all these changes and new features, the hype around FIFA 23 has certainly reached unprecedented levels. The full game will be released worldwide on September 30, and fans of the series can't wait to experience what EA Sports have in store for them.

