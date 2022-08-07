5 changes in FIFA 23 that could improve career mode and make it more realistic

Like every other year, FIFA 23 will also have a dedicated career mode option for all players, which will serve as the major offline mode of the game. In career mode, they will be able to live their dream of becoming professional footballers and reaching the very top. Alternatively, they can manage their favorite teams and help them achieve glory.

While the career mode is undoubtedly fun, it has been an area of concern over the last few years. Several players believe that EA Sports has focused more on modes like Ultimate Team. As exciting as Ultimate Team is, many prefer playing the more relaxed career mode and watching their favorite team become successful.

While some changes have been announced, here's a list of five features that EA Sports should look to incorporate in FIFA 23 and future titles. Each of these five changes can improve the mode, something that will garner more positive reception that previous titles.

Top 5 changes in FIFA 23 career mode that EA Sports needs to make

1) Revamped scouting

The existing scouting system in this mode might get the job done, but improvements can certainly be made. In FIFA 22, there are selected nations across the continent where a player can send their scouts to find the next Lionel Messi. But that's not how scouting occurs in the real world, as top clubs scan worldwide.

Enabling players to scout in regions could be a good change instead of going with particular nations. In real life, they often work in selected regions rather than nations unless they're vast ones like Brazil or the United States.

Making this change will add much-needed realism, and players will be able to scout more nations in FIFA 23. This will increase the chances of finding a natural talent from an off-beat nation.

2) Realistic stamina management

There will be a marked difference between a footballer playing a different number of games in a week in FIFA 22. That's likely to continue in FIFA 23, but it's another area that could do with tweaks.

While the starting stamina varies for a footballer based on conditions, there's scope for improvement. Top players barely drop enough stamina to make it a worrisome doubt.

In real life, managers often make changes midweek or at the weekend if there's an important European tie. While the stamina settings can be tweaked, a more realistic system will make it more challenging for managers in the game. It will also force them to look more at the bench and manage their available resources better.

3) Team dynamics

Team dynamics refers to the footballers in the squad and how they behave as a unit and with each other. In real life, footballers become unsettled when they're held against their will at the club. Some may even choose not to play well with one another if they have too many differences.

These things are part-and-parcel of modern professional football, and it's within a manager's duties to manage the problems.

Such a feature will not only make FIFA 23's career mode more realistic, but it will also challenge those who manage bigger clubs. It's accepted that some of the superstars also have an inflated ego, which can be well reflected in the game.

The ability for someone managing Manchester United to bid for Trent Alexander Arnold and then get turned down will surely be entertaining.

4) Better negotiations

There will be two aspects of a player's transfer in FIFA 23's career mode. The first is to agree on a deal between the clubs and then negotiate with the footballers. Negotiating personal terms is again something that requires a severe amount of rework.

Transfers and player signings constitute a significant feature of career mode that's not available anywhere else. A typical example of that problem is present in FIFA 22.

Many players were able to sign Kylian Mbappe for a pre-contract in FIFA 22 owing to the situation of his real-life contract back then. However, the finances required for that were shockingly low compared to what the Frenchman gets in real life. An improvement in this area will make things much more exciting and provide a stern challenge to any player going for career mode in FIFA 23.

5) Realistic transfer fee

Although this department has improved in the last few years, much work is still left. Compared to a game like Football Manager 2022, FIFA 22's transfer system will seem like child's play.

While one can predict why there are differences, the existing system in FIFA 22 is way too simple; another critical area that requires rework in FIFA 23.

To start things off, there should be far more options available in players' hands. In the modern world of football, clubs have an array of options to get a deal done, which must be reflected in FIFA 23's career mode.

Additionally, the fee sought by an AI-controlled team should also reflect the footballer's current and potential ability. This change will make things harder, but that's precisely what many fans of the game mode have been asking for since a long time now.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

