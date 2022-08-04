EA Sports FIFA Mobile introduces Manager Mode, new customizations, and more as part of major mid-season update

EA Sports FIFA Mobile offers a premium footballing experience to millions of worldwide players on their handheld devices. While there are certain vital adaptations, the mobile version allows players to enjoy different events and rewards in the pursuit of building the ultimate team.

Furthermore, the experience is going to get even more prominent as the game has added a new mode that will allow players to fulfill their managerial aspirations, along with several other improvements.

EA Sports FIFA Mobile has been a long-running series and has thrilled fans over several seasons. Each season has seen EA Sports improve and add new modes to delight the fans. The current season has already seen some fantastic promos, and with the FIFA World Cup coming soon, one can only imagine the thrill of the upcoming content.

A brand new Manager Mode has been added as a major mid-season update. Aside from giving birth to their inner Klopp and Guardiola's, players now have many more customization options and other improvements.

The brand new Manager Mode in EA Sports FIFA Mobile is sure to delight many fans

Earlier on August 3, a significant update introduced the brand new Manager Mode to EA Sports FIFA Mobile. The new mode is fully automated and comes with four presets - Attacking, Control, Counter, and Defensive. Each tactic has its strengths, weaknesses, and in-game moments to choose and deploy.

Players will be able to choose the tactic based on their team's strengths and how they like to play. They can also select and change tactics on the fly to suit the situation. Like Versus and Head-to-Head, Manager Mode will have different divisions as players get active in their pursuit to become Champions.

Significant improvements under the hood will offer even better gameplay in EA Sports FIFA Mobile. The weak footing has been a bit of an issue as players have complained in the past about bizarre misses.

Since EA Sports has fixed the problem, that will no longer be the case. Additionally, goalkeepers will improve performances, and the player switching will also be much more according to the player's desires.

That's not all, as the FIFA World Cup flavor already seems to be here in EA Sports FIFA Mobile. Those who are firmly into making their teams stand apart can now choose between the logos, crests, and kits of more than 30 national teams.

With a brand new footballing season and significant international tournaments, it's an excellent time to get into the game. Moreover, the current promo is still ongoing, which could help new players get some fantastic cards.

