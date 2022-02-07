FIFA Mobile 22 Team of the Year (TOTY): List of attackers, guide, and event details

It hasn't been long since the new season of EA's FIFA Mobile 22 commenced, and it has already released one major event. Team of the Year (TOTY) has come out.
For Indian players, the event will run from February 4 to March 18. Although it runs for quite a while, it is also one of the most sought-after events in FIFA Mobile as it features almost all fan favorites across the world.
This year's TOTY has its own catalog of footballing stars. Let's look at the players up for grabs this season.
Release dates
All the attackers were released on the first day. The midfielders and defenders are scheduled to come out in the coming weeks (February 11 and February 18, respectively). The Ultimate TOTY version for starter players will be released on March 4.
FIFA Mobile Team of the Year: Full list of attackers
Starters
- Lionel Messi - PSG 96
- Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich 95
- Kylian Mbappe - PSG 94
Nominees (Premium Version OVR)
- Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United 93
- Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur 93
- Karim Benzema - Real Madrid 93
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool 93
- Neymar - PSG 93
- Ciro Immobile - Lazio 92
- Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund 92
- Luis Suarez - Atletico Madrid 92
- Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea 92
- Thomas Muller - Bayern Munich 92
- Federico Chiese - Juventus 90
- Gerard Moreno - Villareal 90
- Jack Grealish - Manchester City 90
- Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan 90
- Lorenzo Insigne - Napoli 90
- Mikel Oyarzabal - Real Sociedad 90
- Dimitri Payet - Marseille 89
- Dusan Tadic - Ajax 89
- Dusan Vlahovic - Juventus 89
- Jonathan David - LOSC Lille 89
- Phil Foden - Manchester City 89
Icons
- Ronaldinho - Prime Icon - 98
- Miroslav Klose - Event Icon - 95
- Luis Figo - Event Icon - 95
FIFA Mobile 22 TOTY guide
According to multiple sources, Mbappe and Lewandowski are available to claim without spending any real money. All the nominee version players are also F2P friendly, albeit with a bit of luck. Except for 93 OVR cards, Premium versions of the nominee cards are also up for grabs without spending.
With such a massive event at their disposal, gamers are bound to get a bit confused. Hence, it is advised to at least play all the skill games and matches regularly and collect as many TOTY Points and TOTY Tokens as possible.
TOTY Points (ATK/MID/DEF) can be spent on their respective paths to collect Starter Points required to claim Starter Players. TOTY Tokens can be used to get TOTY Points in return, with a probability of getting a nominee card.
Claiming a Starter Player will also reward users with UTOTY points, which they can use to get the ultimate version of TOTY starters.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Gamers can refrain from spending anything right now, wait for all the players to be released, and then make up their minds.