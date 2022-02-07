FIFA Mobile 22 Team of the Year (TOTY): List of attackers, guide, and event details

It hasn't been long since the new season of EA's FIFA Mobile 22 commenced, and it has already released one major event. Team of the Year (TOTY) has come out.

For Indian players, the event will run from February 4 to March 18. Although it runs for quite a while, it is also one of the most sought-after events in FIFA Mobile as it features almost all fan favorites across the world.

This year's TOTY has its own catalog of footballing stars. Let's look at the players up for grabs this season.

Release dates

All the attackers were released on the first day. The midfielders and defenders are scheduled to come out in the coming weeks (February 11 and February 18, respectively). The Ultimate TOTY version for starter players will be released on March 4.

FIFA Mobile Team of the Year: Full list of attackers

Starters

Lionel Messi - PSG 96

Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich 95

Kylian Mbappe - PSG 94

Nominees (Premium Version OVR)

Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United 93

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur 93

Karim Benzema - Real Madrid 93

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool 93

Neymar - PSG 93

Ciro Immobile - Lazio 92

Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund 92

Luis Suarez - Atletico Madrid 92

Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea 92

Thomas Muller - Bayern Munich 92

Federico Chiese - Juventus 90

Gerard Moreno - Villareal 90

Jack Grealish - Manchester City 90

Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan 90

Lorenzo Insigne - Napoli 90

Mikel Oyarzabal - Real Sociedad 90

Dimitri Payet - Marseille 89

Dusan Tadic - Ajax 89

Dusan Vlahovic - Juventus 89

Jonathan David - LOSC Lille 89

Phil Foden - Manchester City 89

Icons

Ronaldinho - Prime Icon - 98

Miroslav Klose - Event Icon - 95

Luis Figo - Event Icon - 95

FIFA Mobile 22 TOTY guide

According to multiple sources, Mbappe and Lewandowski are available to claim without spending any real money. All the nominee version players are also F2P friendly, albeit with a bit of luck. Except for 93 OVR cards, Premium versions of the nominee cards are also up for grabs without spending.

The TOTY Attacker Starter (Image via FIFA Mobile)

With such a massive event at their disposal, gamers are bound to get a bit confused. Hence, it is advised to at least play all the skill games and matches regularly and collect as many TOTY Points and TOTY Tokens as possible.

TOTY Points (ATK/MID/DEF) can be spent on their respective paths to collect Starter Points required to claim Starter Players. TOTY Tokens can be used to get TOTY Points in return, with a probability of getting a nominee card.

Claiming a Starter Player will also reward users with UTOTY points, which they can use to get the ultimate version of TOTY starters.

TOTY Token exchange (Image via FIFA Mobile)

Gamers can refrain from spending anything right now, wait for all the players to be released, and then make up their minds.

Edited by Ravi Iyer