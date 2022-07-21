"You guys are absolutely mad": FIFA 23 fans are furious with EA Sports for excluding cross-play in pro club

Following the launch of the first trailer, several details about FIFA 23 have been revealed by EA Sports. One of the major changes coming to this year's launch will be the full adoption of cross-play. FIFA Ultimate Team mode fans will enjoy the feature; however, the pro clubs have been left out of the loop. This has angered many fans as they feel that the decision taken by EA Sports is exceptionally unfair.

The pro club feature in FIFA 23 will allow many players to live the dream of becoming professional footballers in the virtual world. Players can create their characters and participate in different online tournaments. Unlike other modes, players can only control their character while the AI or other players control the others. Pro clubs also have an active online element; however, they will not have cross-play. Even though the cross-play feature wasn't there in previous games, players hardly complained. However, players are now furious that the Ultimate Team is getting the much-required feature, but the pro clubs have been given a bypass.

CaptAMRKA | Jag @RealCaptAMRKA



Why would we want cross play for 1v1



Literally fifa 22 game will be the same fifa 23 with the only difference with the logo changing to fifa 23 @EASPORTSFIFA No cross play for pro clubs in FIFA 23!? You guys are absolutely mad.Why would we want cross play for 1v1Literally fifa 22 game will be the same fifa 23 with the only difference with the logo changing to fifa 23 @EASPORTSFIFA No cross play for pro clubs in FIFA 23!? You guys are absolutely mad. Why would we want cross play for 1v1 😂 Literally fifa 22 game will be the same fifa 23 with the only difference with the logo changing to fifa 23 😡

#SaveProClubs trends as EA Sports overlooks the mode for cross-play in FIFA 23

When the cross-play feature was revealed, fans were excited as it has been a highly-requested feature. With PCs also getting the current-generation upgrade, gamers can now play with their friends without worrying about the platforms. Unfortunately, pro clubs have been left out despite being one of the most requested features in FIFA games.

One user claimed that the decision seemed money-oriented, which is why Ultimate Team is getting the cross-play feature. Pro clubs aren't a money sink, which is possibly why EA Sports hasn't bothered giving it the same treatment.

Lando Calrissian @Lando_31 The fact that the highly-monetized mode of FIFA 23 (Ultimate Team) is getting cross-play while it’s quite possible for EA to implement cross-play for modes like Pro Clubs where the community has been BEGGING for this is ridiculous. Make this right. Please #SaveProClubs The fact that the highly-monetized mode of FIFA 23 (Ultimate Team) is getting cross-play while it’s quite possible for EA to implement cross-play for modes like Pro Clubs where the community has been BEGGING for this is ridiculous. Make this right. Please #SaveProClubs https://t.co/RZgYdTC0KZ

Another fan feels that this decision has limited the interaction among players as pro clubs often gather them together and with cross-play, many more players would have been able to play FIFA 23 together.

Aaron @Gringo_AFC



Pro Clubs has saved people's lives who were in dark places, it's been a support structure for a lot of people, and you're killing it



#SaveProClubs twitter.com/TheVFL_/status… VFL @TheVFL_



They saw



#SaveProClubs Dear @EASPORTSFIFA - We as a community demand answers.They saw #FixProClubs when friendlies were broke, and they reacted. It's now time to be aggressive on social media again. They will notice us. Dear @EASPORTSFIFA - We as a community demand answers.They saw #FixProClubs when friendlies were broke, and they reacted. It's now time to be aggressive on social media again. They will notice us.#SaveProClubs https://t.co/QvfeZM8Wed A game mode that we're told is based on social interactions, limiting the social interaction we have with each other.Pro Clubs has saved people's lives who were in dark places, it's been a support structure for a lot of people, and you're killing it @EASPORTSFIFA A game mode that we're told is based on social interactions, limiting the social interaction we have with each other.Pro Clubs has saved people's lives who were in dark places, it's been a support structure for a lot of people, and you're killing it @EASPORTSFIFA#SaveProClubs twitter.com/TheVFL_/status…

Some have even decided to skip this year's game due to the decision taken by EA Sports in terms of cross-play for pro clubs.

As soon as the decision was revealed, there were plenty of requests from players all over the world to introduce the feature.

BRAYATi FC @BrayatiFC



PLEASE add cross-platform for Pro Clubs on Fifa 23..



Regards,

The Whole Pro Clubs community.



#SaveProClubs Dear EA,PLEASE add cross-platform for Pro Clubs on Fifa 23..Regards,The Whole Pro Clubs community. Dear EA, PLEASE add cross-platform for Pro Clubs on Fifa 23.. Regards,The Whole Pro Clubs community.#SaveProClubs https://t.co/RyieG1NW6V

Some players feel that the pro club mode is now dead and EA Sports has put the final nail in its coffin.

Fadel @FadingFadel I have been waiting for the nail in the coffin for Pro Clubs and it has finally happened. You put me out of my misery. @EA SPORTSFIFA @EA FIFA 23 is not worth my time. I give up. #ProClubs is dead. RIP I have been waiting for the nail in the coffin for Pro Clubs and it has finally happened. You put me out of my misery. @EASPORTSFIFA @EA FIFA 23 is not worth my time. I give up. #ProClubs is dead. RIP

The decision has made players believe that EA Sports simply doesn't care about the mode and those who play it.

KRMG TV OFFICIAL @KrmgTv @TheVFL_ @EASPORTSFIFA For years we've wanted so many things in Pro clubs now we ain't getting cross-play EA either don't care about the pro clubs player base or there trying to kill the mode either way I'm not buying fifa 23 unless Pro clubs gets the attention it deserves and needs #SaveProClubs @TheVFL_ @EASPORTSFIFA For years we've wanted so many things in Pro clubs now we ain't getting cross-play EA either don't care about the pro clubs player base or there trying to kill the mode either way I'm not buying fifa 23 unless Pro clubs gets the attention it deserves and needs #SaveProClubs

The decision has killed the excitement of many players despite FIFA 23 getting HyperMotion and cross-play on PC.

FranciscoM TXL @FranMagueijo FIFA 23 looks decent I guess...

Cross play and next gen for PC is cool and all but it doesn't work with the mode everyone wants to play wit friends, Pro Clubs.

Im not rlly excited for this year's FIFA ngl FIFA 23 looks decent I guess...Cross play and next gen for PC is cool and all but it doesn't work with the mode everyone wants to play wit friends, Pro Clubs.Im not rlly excited for this year's FIFA ngl

Some fans are hoping that EA Sports will reconsider its decision before the release of the game and give the fans what they want.

Dekkie @ItsDekkie @EAFIFADirect Are u also aware of totally forgetting about pro clubs for FIFA 23? U better reconsider putting cross play into it!! #SaveProClubs @EAFIFADirect Are u also aware of totally forgetting about pro clubs for FIFA 23? U better reconsider putting cross play into it!! #SaveProClubs

EA Sports has claimed that the decision has been made while keeping the intricacies of cross-play in mind. However, few are convinced by the reason as the Ultimate Team mode is getting the same feature. It remains to be seen if the developers will make a U-turn and include pro clubs in cross-play when FIFA 23 ultimately releases.

