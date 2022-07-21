"You guys are absolutely mad": FIFA 23 fans are furious with EA Sports for excluding cross-play in pro club

Following the launch of the first trailer, several details about FIFA 23 have been revealed by EA Sports. One of the major changes coming to this year's launch will be the full adoption of cross-play. FIFA Ultimate Team mode fans will enjoy the feature; however, the pro clubs have been left out of the loop. This has angered many fans as they feel that the decision taken by EA Sports is exceptionally unfair.
The pro club feature in FIFA 23 will allow many players to live the dream of becoming professional footballers in the virtual world. Players can create their characters and participate in different online tournaments. Unlike other modes, players can only control their character while the AI or other players control the others. Pro clubs also have an active online element; however, they will not have cross-play. Even though the cross-play feature wasn't there in previous games, players hardly complained. However, players are now furious that the Ultimate Team is getting the much-required feature, but the pro clubs have been given a bypass.
#SaveProClubs trends as EA Sports overlooks the mode for cross-play in FIFA 23
When the cross-play feature was revealed, fans were excited as it has been a highly-requested feature. With PCs also getting the current-generation upgrade, gamers can now play with their friends without worrying about the platforms. Unfortunately, pro clubs have been left out despite being one of the most requested features in FIFA games.
One user claimed that the decision seemed money-oriented, which is why Ultimate Team is getting the cross-play feature. Pro clubs aren't a money sink, which is possibly why EA Sports hasn't bothered giving it the same treatment.
Another fan feels that this decision has limited the interaction among players as pro clubs often gather them together and with cross-play, many more players would have been able to play FIFA 23 together.
Some have even decided to skip this year's game due to the decision taken by EA Sports in terms of cross-play for pro clubs.
As soon as the decision was revealed, there were plenty of requests from players all over the world to introduce the feature.
Some players feel that the pro club mode is now dead and EA Sports has put the final nail in its coffin.
The decision has made players believe that EA Sports simply doesn't care about the mode and those who play it.
The decision has killed the excitement of many players despite FIFA 23 getting HyperMotion and cross-play on PC.
Some fans are hoping that EA Sports will reconsider its decision before the release of the game and give the fans what they want.
EA Sports has claimed that the decision has been made while keeping the intricacies of cross-play in mind. However, few are convinced by the reason as the Ultimate Team mode is getting the same feature. It remains to be seen if the developers will make a U-turn and include pro clubs in cross-play when FIFA 23 ultimately releases.