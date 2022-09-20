FIFA 23 Companion App releases very soon: Launch dates, how to use, and more

The FIFA 23 Companion App will be a handy tool for all those players who will be invested in the Ultimate Team mode. The mobile app is helpful for several reasons, and EA Sports has consistently increased its available features for greater convenience.

The FIFA 23 Companion App can be downloaded on mobile and available on different platforms. Once it goes live, players can then manage their Ultimate Team squads on the fly. Today's version is far better than the original and has many valuable features.

The app is being launched before the game releases. This will allow players to install and get the app ready before the game becomes available. However, there are certain restrictions, and players must be aware of that.

While the FIFA 23 Companion App is free to download, it cannot be used by everyone. To enable it, players must complete specific tasks in their game, without which the app will be unusable.

The FIFA 23 Companion App has several useful features and does not require anyone to open the game

FIFA 23 will be released worldwide on September 30, and fans have been excited since the date was announced. Additionally, there will be 72 hours of early access for EA play members and Ultimate Edition owners. Thankfully, the Companion App will be released well ahead of that, and EA Sports have already announced it.

The FIFA 23 Companion App will be released on September 22 and available for download on all digital stores. Players can download it for free and use it to tinker and fine-tune their squads.

Using the app is pretty straightforward, but there are some things players need to do beforehand. As mentioned earlier, the app might be free to download, but it isn't free to use. Only game owners can use the FIFA 23 Companion App and must register their Ultimate Team squad.

This registration will have to be done from the game. Once it is completed, the app will become usable. The registration process is simple as all a player will need to do is set up their Ultimate Team squad in the game. Once that step is done, they must log into their app using the same account.

What kind of features can players use in the FIFA 23 Companion App?

The companion app is an extension of the native experience offered in the game. While players cannot play matches directly, they can do the other important stuff. One of them involves opening packs to obtain different items. Players can then choose to add it to their Ultimate Team squad or discard/sell it.

Another aspect is the ability to set up the squad and starting lineup. It saves players time as they can jump into matches straightaway on their PCs and consoles. Players will have full access to the FUT market, where they can buy and sell footballer cards.

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) can be completed directly from the app, and the rewards can be redeemed. It will be interesting to see if EA Sports adds more exciting features in this year's version.

