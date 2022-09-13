When is FIFA 23 Web App and Companion App releasing? EA official reveals major information for players ahead of game's release

IFIFA 23 will be expectedly to get its Web App and Companion App, which makes managing an Ultimate Team squad very easy for the players. The two applications will allow players to customize and manage their squads on the fly, and their official dates are not out.

The latest information comes from community manager EA_rephii who said the release had been scheduled before the game was out. It's unclear why Electronic Arts decided to do that. It will, however, allow the developers to optimize the applications and ensure a smooth experience for all the players when the game eventually launches.

SAF Cal @sbc_tips FIFA 23 Webapp launches 21st September



Companion app goes live on the 22nd



FIFA 23 has created a lot of hype among the players since the first announcement. Fans can expect many things from what will likely be the last historic release before the series is revamped.

It's great to see that EA Sports hasn't decided to stop the services of the assisting applications. This is pretty useful and makes the lives of players more accessible. Additionally, players can now know when they will be able to access those applications.

FIFA 23's web and companion app will be made available before the early-access period

FIFA 23 will release worldwide on September 30, with all the modes completely unlocked for those who will join the journey. Subscribers of EA Play and owners of the Ultimate Edition can get into the party earlier, starting September 27, when the early-access period will commence.

Players can access the two versions of the companion app much earlier. The web version will be released worldwide on September 21. The mobile counterpart will follow the next day and become available on the markets on September 22.

Both app versions are free of cost to access and use. Players will still be required to start their Ultimate Team journey in FIFA 23 before using the application. They will also require their login credentials to activate all the features.

Once done, players can manage their squads seamlessly on either version of the application. The web companion will run on any standard web browser, and players can sign in directly to customize their squads. The companion app, available for mobiles, will also do similar tasks on the fly.

The web and companion app will come in handy for FIFA 23 players to maintain their Ultimate Team squad. It can all be done without getting into the game, from setting lineups to customizing formations. That's not all, as players can also open packs and obtain different player cards.

These cards can then be added to the squad and even into the starting lineup, or players can also register and sell them in the FUT market. Another great feature that players can enjoy is completing the SBCs, as they can be completed directly using the companion and web app.

As mentioned earlier, both tools are handy for players, and it now remains to be seen if EA Sports introduces any new features to either or both of them.

Edited by Srijan Sen