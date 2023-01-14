Dead Space Remake will be more than just a rehash, set to expand lore and characters

The Dead Space Remake is just around the corner, and fans can't wait to re-experience the horror. As an enhanced version of the acclaimed 2008 survival game, this reimagining by Motive Studio is riding a wave of expectations and hype. This will come as a surprise to many, but recent information suggests that the upcoming third-person horror game will do more than just present the strengths of its predecessor.

Like any good remake, it will highlight what made the original Dead Space great and expand upon it. This includes enriching the lore and character roles to make the upcoming remake the best title in the series so far.

Here's how Dead Space Remake will change while still keeping true to the beloved original

Motive @MotiveStudio It’s story time! Learn how our team put their own spin on the iconic narrative of #DeadSpace , while respecting what made it so great in the first place. ea.com/en-ca/games/de… It’s story time! Learn how our team put their own spin on the iconic narrative of #DeadSpace, while respecting what made it so great in the first place. ea.com/en-ca/games/de…

Before fans raise their pitchforks, it needs to be said that the developers aim to stay true to the Dead Space mantra. Here's what Lead Level Designer Catherine Stewart has to say on what the game will offer with regard to the original:

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. For the most part, it was all about leaving alone the beats that made the game so great, and improving the ones that were problematic, where we thought we could do better. Walking that line was often difficult, but I think we struck a really good balance.”

So, fans can rest assured that there won't be any major deviations from what they have come to expect from the franchise. However, it will feature certain changes nonetheless. The developers have made improvements where possible, according to Stewart.

An example of this would be giving more screen time to secondary characters, such as Nicole and Mercer, whose personalities and roles will be more fleshed out in the remake compared to the original. Other tweaks, meanwhile, will be more drastic. For instance, characters that only made an appearance in the 2008 game through audio logs, such as Jacob Temple and Elizabeth Cross, will get more screen time.

Dead Space @deadspace



Unravel a thrilling mystery in the darkest depths of space in



Pre-order now: "Our homecoming will be truly divine."Unravel a thrilling mystery in the darkest depths of space in #DeadSpace - Available Jan. 27.Pre-order now: go.ea.com/Kc8b9 "Our homecoming will be truly divine."Unravel a thrilling mystery in the darkest depths of space in #DeadSpace - Available Jan. 27. Pre-order now: go.ea.com/Kc8b9 https://t.co/4JHc1ubeyC

The team's reasoning behind this decision is that the narrative has always been a fundamental part of Dead Space. Stewart elaborates, saying:

"Despite the monsters and the sci-fi nature of it [Dead Space Remake], you’re still very anchored in something that’s a personal journey, and that keeps it relatable."

As such, these characters will see appropriate changes to make relationships and connections with them feel more meaningful. It also seems like there will be new side quests, which should allow the aforementioned changes involving the game's cast to come to light.

Moreover, these side missions will delve into how the spaceship USG Ishimura (where the game takes place) devolved into chaos after being overrun by the terrifying Necromorph aliens.

But wait, there's more

Interestingly, Isaac Clarke — the protagonist of the game — will have a voice this time around. This makes sense, as silent protagonists are slowly becoming a thing of the past. However, the developers have emphasized the fact that he will not be a chatterbox by any means; rather, he will have enough dialog to feel like a person grounded in the horrors happening around him.

One of the main driving forces for Isaac, his girlfriend Nicole, will also see a greater spotlight to hammer down the point that she is what keeps him going through the gory nightmare.

And speaking of gore, it looks like the team will not be holding back in that regard. In fact, Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola wished to intensify the visceral factor in one of the death scenes from the original, which the team happily complied with.

With so many changes aimed at bringing out the best in everything, the Dead Space Remake looks to be in good hands. All in all, it seems to be a far more grounded and richer game than ever before.

Dead Space Remake will launch on January 27, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

