5 most epic moments from the new Dead Space remake trailer

On October 4, EA Motive premiered a gameplay trailer for the Dead Space remake, highlighting some enhancements to this updated edition of the iconic sci-fi survival horror game. The Dead Space remake's trailer, which illustrates how authentic it will be to the original while making significant improvements, is exceptionally remarkable.

Motive Studios is working on the Dead Space remake, and its trailer exemplifies the makers' efforts. Everything about the Dead Space remake seems fascinating, including the graphics and combat mechanics. Fans of the original, as well as new players, will both enjoy the game's unique sci-fi horror journey. Locations have also been shown in the trailer, and the game will also have atmospheric horror elements.

Here are the 5 epic moments from the new Dead Space remake trailer

5) Zero gravity gameplay

The trailer also showcases gameplay in zero gravity. This is particularly interesting because these were arguably the portions of the game that needed updating the most. The Motive Studios team showcased some zero-gravity gameplay on August 31 and said they would improve these portions.

Combined with the spectacular visual style seen in the trailer, it appears the remake will do a great job of shedding the restrictions of its nearly fifteen-year-old predecessor.

4) Horror elements

EA Motive has been vocal about wanting to maintain the fundamentals of the original Dead Space gameplay intact, jump-scares and all, even though the company is modifying the game substantially. Also, judging by the trailer, the upcoming remake appears to be just as horrific as the original.

Dead Space's extreme physics-based horrors were produced in 2008 using the Havok Engine. The devs will add a new level of dread to Isaac Clarke's sci-fi hellish experience in 2023 thanks to the Dead Space Remake's use of EA's potent Frostbite Engine.

By focusing on the scary components that contributed to the original game being so distinctive, the upcoming remake appears to be using the Frostbite Engine to its fullest potential.

3) The iconic Plasma cutter

The iconic Plasma Cutter is also shown in the trailer. Players will be immersed in a high-octane sci-fi horror game with a plasma cutter in hand. Players can aim for the necromorphs' legs to make them move more slowly.

Since the plasma cutter modifies the plasma's trajectory, its secondary shooting mechanism accomplishes the same task as its primary firing mode. The alternate modes of several weapons, such as line guns and pulse rifles, concentrate primarily on exploding damage rather than targeted dismemberment.

The DNA of Dead Space is knitted together with the plasma cutter. The series is known for its excellent auditory design, simple user interface, and clever dismemberment techniques. The word "tool" is frequently used because the plasma cutter is not a gun.

2) Necromorphs

The Dead Space remake's drastically better visuals have made the necromorphs more horrific than the original game. The "Intensity Director," as EA calls it, will control how necromorph spawning behaves in the Dead Space remake. Players will battle an interstellar plague that transforms the corpses of any deceased life form into terrifying necromorphs by reanimating them.

In the original game, after exploring the ship, Isaac and company discover that the Ishimura is filled with necromorphs, the mutated bodies of the ship's crew that have been brought to life by the enigmatic Red Marker. Players can guarantee that when battling Dead Space's necromorphs, the creators will have to focus first on Isaac Clarke's famed plasma cutter, which is at the core of his arsenal.

1) Issac Clarke’s voice

Although the remake has been updated for next-generation technology in terms of graphics, sounds, and dynamics, the original's feel, settings, and plot are still present. But protagonist Isaac Clarke is undergoing some alterations that might astonish some fans.

Isaac's personality is difficult to understand in the context of the initial Dead Space because of one key trait: he never speaks. For the duration of the first game, Isaac did not speak or make any other sounds than a few grunts. In the Dead Space remake, that will change.

Isaac will now have a full voice, responding to the tragedies he encounters when exploring the ship and conversing with NPCs. This strategy was used in Dead Space 2 and 3 when Gunner Wright provided Isaac's voice and appearance in its entirety. Wright will play the same part in the upcoming remake.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far