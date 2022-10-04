Dead Space Remake debuts gameplay and opens pre-orders across all platforms

The long-awaited gameplay trailer for the Dead Space Remake from EA and Motive has finally been released, and there are several additional features for fans of the original title. Isaac Clarke, the recognizable lead character, appears in the Dead Space remake trailer and can be seen fighting the dreadful Necromorphs.

Clarke has gone through a major transformation from the protagonist of the 2008 game, as is evident from the trailer.

Dead Space has been completely redesigned from scratch in the Frostbite game engine. It now features improved audio and sharp, frightening graphics that have been deliberately reinvented to convey a new level of authenticity and perfection.

Exploring Dead Space Remake's story, gameplay, and pre-order details

The trailer also includes recognizable settings, equipment, and capabilities. Most of the film features the legendary Plasma Cutter as well as the stasis ability, which enables players to immobilize Necromorphs.

The Intensity Director is another new feature that alters the location and timing of Necromorph spawns as well as the strength of environmental elements including smoke, light, particles, and music.

Early on in the development of Dead Space Remake, creator Motive Studios vowed to "honor the legacy" of the original game. They will concentrate on various modifications to the Dead Space experience from that base, which will make it appealing to both novice and experienced gamers.

It's clear from the gameplay trailer that the creators are giving that foundation the proper amount of priority.

Motive @MotiveStudio Remaking #DeadSpace is about rebuilding the game from scratch and expanding on what made the original so great in the first place. Learn more in our blog. ea.com/games/dead-spa… Remaking #DeadSpace is about rebuilding the game from scratch and expanding on what made the original so great in the first place. Learn more in our blog. ea.com/games/dead-spa…

Dead Space follows Isaac Clarke, an engineer who was recruited for a maintenance work and is now aboard the USG Ishimura, as Necromorphs assault him horrifyingly. Due to one key aspect of his personality in the original title, a complete lack of speech, it is difficult to learn much about him.

Isaac is completely silent throughout the first game, with the exception of a few groans and other non-verbal noises. In the remake of Dead Space, that will alter.

With it, EA Motive has added his voice and the character's recognizable RIG suit will receive a modification as well. The suit has been updated with stunning textures and patterns thanks to next-generation technological capabilities.

Engineer Isaac Clarke will still be controlled by players as he looks for his missing girlfriend on board the galactic mining ship USG Ishimura.

While some elements in the Dead Space Remake will be recognizable to gamers, others will be brand-new. These will not only provide an improved visual representation of the original title, but also an updated one.

Dead Space will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on January 27, 2023. Fans can pre-order the game through the official EA website, with retail versions now being offered for $69.99.

The Standard Edition of the game does not include the three unique suits or the two suit textures that will be included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

