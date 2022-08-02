5 horror games that depend too much on jump scares (& 5 that find innovative ways to be scary)

The horror gaming genre offers players a distinctive experience. While some enjoy its action and survival elements, others prefer to immerse themselves in the story.

When it comes to terrifying users, this genre gives developers the freedom to experiment. Every horror game emphasizes action and narrative, and the Resident Evil series is the finest example of this.

While the Resident Evil franchise is renowned for its zombie and survival horror elements, many other titles rely more on atmospheric and gloomy plot elements. Jump scares aren't necessary for all horror games to be spooky, but some use them in exciting or inventive ways.

Horror game jump scares are extremely contentious because frequently depending on this theme implies sacrificing effective tension building and the deeper psychological elements of the genre. Effective jump scares, on the other hand, can improve a horror game if used sparingly.

Five horror games overdo jump scares but make it land

5) Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Frictional Games Platforms: Linux, Mac OS X, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android

2010 saw the PC debut of Amnesia: The Dark Descent. In the Amnesia series, players take on the role of a defenseless protagonist whose only option is to hide and flee.

On the other hand, The Dark Descent introduces a gameplay element that prevents a protagonist who is scared of the dark from going insane even though the darkness is his sole protection from the creatures hunting him. The title is incredibly tight, and there are always new dangers to face.

4) Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul

VRWERX Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Oculus Quest, PSVR

PSVR's most extraordinary visuals give gamers the impression that they are actually inside a spooky house as they explore it. The title's audio and visuals are superbly combined, giving them a captivating experience.

The users' concerns are tapped into when they hear banging, movement, or footsteps on the floorboards above, which makes the game far more horrifying than its original material (movie).

3) Resident Evil 7

Capcom Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna, Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Resident Evil 7 marked the first time Capcom adopted a novel strategy to frighten players, departing from the game's action/horror foundations. Instead of having them kill zombies, the title places a strong emphasis on terror and jump scare aspects.

A fresh first-person perspective and one of the strongest graphics engines of the generation are offered by Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. All the versions of this title are horrific, but the PlayStation VR version is one of the greatest.

In addition to the terrifying mutant family, the game also has unpredictable jump scares that heighten the tension as it progresses. The title's RE engine development gives it a strong background and visual score.

2) Outlast 1 & 2

Red Barrels Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Linux, OS X, Nintendo Switch

The gaming community has a devoted following for this series. Outlast 1 is still highly respected as one of the best horror video games ever created.

Such titles are infamous for their jump scare features in addition to their hide and seek ones. The only way out for users is to conceal and utilize the surroundings to their benefit to create gaps; therefore, the tension is constantly high.

A lifetime's worth of blood and gore can be found in Outlast's truly terrifying gameplay moments. The terrible villains just serve to heighten the terror.

1) Home Sweet Home

Yggdrazil Group Co., Ltd Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

The first few minutes of Home Sweet Home are a fantastic illustration of how to create fear. This straightforward first-person horror game with Thai mythology influences takes place in a series of illogical tunnels that twist and flip again in increasingly disorienting ways.

Home Sweet Home features Tim, a man still grieving the loss of his wife, who finds himself in the twisted circumstances described earlier when he wakes up one day. He needs to get out of this terrible maze and discover why he is there in the first place.

5 horror games that innovatively chill to the bone

5) Fatal Frame series

JP: Koei Tecmo (Tecmo), Nintendo, EU: Microsoft Game Studios, Nintendo, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Wanadoo Platforms: PlayStation 2, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Wii, Wii U, Xbox, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

On the PlayStation 2, the Project Zero/Fatal Frame series debuted in 2001. It approaches horror and scares in a manner reminiscent of the Silent Hill movies. It also borrows a few tricks from Japanese horror films.

Over time, the terrors and the scares increase. Additionally, they are made more potent because players are placed in the role of a protagonist only equipped with the enigmatic Camera Obscura.

Her sole line of protection against the attacking evil spirits is the camera.

4) Blair Witch

Bloober Team, Lionsgate Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Oculus Quest, Xbox One, Meta Quest 2, Microsoft Windows, Amazon Luna, SteamOS

The video game Blair Witch, set in the same universe as the classic horror movie The Blair Witch Project, makes the impression clear and then offers users options to take advantage of it.

In 1996, the title was played in Maryland's Burkittsville Woods. A tiny child has gone missing in the woods of Blair Witch.

Ellis, a police officer with psychological problems, is portrayed by gamers. A dog named Bullet follows him on his trip and assists him in the game's different challenges.

There are sections of fighting with flashlights that function remarkably effectively. The found-footage legacy from The Blair Witch Project is still alive in the shape of paranormal webcam puzzles.

3) P.T.

Konami Platform: NA

P.T., made available as a demo for the PlayStation 4 in 2014, served as a "playable teaser" for the now-canceled Silent Hill revival. Hideo Kojima and renowned filmmaker Guillermo del Toro collaborated on its production.

Even though it was only a demo, P.T. was actually unsettling, as players were pursued by a violent spirit named Lisa in a suburban home. Until they solved the last riddle, the halls and corridors would keep looping.

Sadly, the team stopped working on the complete title and locked down the demo despite the favorable reviews, and the reason is that Kojima left Konami.

2) Alien Isolation

Sega Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Linux, OS X, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna, Android, iOS

In 2014, Alien Isolation was made available for the PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4. It is still the most comprehensive and accurate Alien video game adaptation to date.

Gamers take control of Ellen Ripley, the main character's daughter, in the game, which takes place 15 years after the events of the original movie.

The tension and themes of the first film are carried over into the title's ambient level and sound design, as well as its hide-and-seek gameplay.

The artificial intelligence of the Xenomorph responds to the user's activity in a realistic and unpredictable manner, which is what really heightens the tension.

1) Silent Hill 2

Konami Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows

Silent Hill 2 continues to set the bar for psychological jump scares in the horror genre. Konami first made it available for the PlayStation 2 in 2001.

The deep psychological terror components in the gameplay keep players' interest throughout the entire game.

The mood and the slowly intensifying horror are flawlessly done, and the story itself has stood the test of time. The unpredictable aspect of the title adds to the effectiveness of the scares.

James wanders helplessly through the titular town in the game's opening moments, which features one of its first jump scares.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

