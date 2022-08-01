5 stalker enemies that could either make or break Resident Evil 4 remake

In the survival horror genre, Resident Evil games feature a dark atmosphere, a range of weapons, actions, and various enemies. These titles are famous for their action/horror style.

The ambiance developed by current Resident Evil games is adequate to give goosebumps.

The plethora of opponents in Resident Evil, including zombies, Lycans, and tyrants, significantly contributes to its gothic tone. Jack Baker and Marguerite Baker were featured in Resident Evil 7, chasing players through the residences.

In Resident Evil: Village, Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters stalked Castle Dimitrescu's corridors.

In Resident Evil 2 Remake, the Tyrant trampled through the Raccoon City Police Department, and in Resident Evil 3 Remake, Nemesis pursued Jill Valentine in a similar manner.

Leon Kennedy could be pursued by many foes since Resident Evil 4 appears to draw inspiration from recent games.

Five enemies that can chase users in upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake

5) Dr. Salvador

The Chainsaw Man is a monstrous villager with a bin bag over his head, a chainsaw in his hand, and regular farmer's attire. The sound of a chainsaw spinning nearby can be used to locate him.

His stature, sack mask, and distinctive weapon distinguish him from other villagers. It will be intriguing to see Dr. Slavador return as Leon's pursuer across the RE 4 remake's opening act.

It would not only heighten the suspense but also compel gamers to focus on the architecture of the village and the locations of specific important objects and ambush places.

4) Chief Mendez

Catholic priest Father Bitores Mendez served a remote rural population in Spain through his church. Osmund Saddler, a terrorist who developed bioweapons, had a stronghold over Mendez after using his cult to terrorize people.

Mendez was easily recognizable thanks to his intimidating appearance, trench coat, artificial left eye, exceptional resistance to gunshots, and superhuman abilities.

However, Bitores Mendez's role in the original RE 4 was limited to a boss battle and a few quick-time events. Capcom could use the character as a stalker enemy who follows players around the village.

It would be terrifying to witness the powerful Mendez push past the throngs of his subjects to reach Leon.

3) Verdugo

Los Iluminados developed Verdugo to act as Ramon Salazar's right-hand man or personal bodyguard. This enemy is still regarded as one of the most frightful in the RE games.

The DNA of humans and insects was combined to create the Verdugos, which were entirely under Plagas' control. Ramon Salazar's bodyguards were two Verdugos, allegedly the only two in existence.

When summoned, these abominations shed their camouflage to show their hideous, skinny bodies, enabling them to strike from any direction. The RE 4 remake's castle area could become even more terrifying to explore if it features a roaming Verdugo.

2) U-3

U-3 is the most mysterious boss in RE 4. One of the bio-weapons created by Saddler's research team on the island was the U-3.

It was a terrifying enemy of improperly combined human, insect, and reptile DNA that also included a Plaga parasite.

The back story of U-3 is still unknown, but it will be amazing to see a recreated version of U-3 in the remake. Capcom can use this enemy in the different sections of the island, and it would be good if they added more back stories of its origin.

1) Krauser

Jack Krauser has conducted numerous successful operations as a veteran soldier in the American Army. He frequently engaged in mercenary labor on his days off because he felt he was unable to fit in regular society and thought that being in combat and serving his country was what gave his life significance.

Fans of the series will never forget Jack Krauser's aggressive pursuit of Leon in the game's climactic scene. In the title, Krauser attacks Leon with flash grenades and his TMP submachine gun.

He begins launching devastating robotic drones and unleashes his Plagas-infected left arm after understanding that he cannot defeat Leon in the normal sense. Gamers would have a more challenging time but also a greater sense of accomplishment after defeating such a diverse enemy wandering the island.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

