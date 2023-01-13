Is the Dead Space Collector's Edition worth it?

With the Dead Space remake launch almost here, players are already curious about the different editions of the game. While Standard and Deluxe editions are two of the most common ones seen with almost every release, the title will see the arrival of a Collector's Edition.

As with most Collector's Editions, this will also contain many interesting items, including one life-size replica of Issac's in-game helmet. But whether this edition is worth it or not is the question of the hour

Should you buy the Dead Space Collector's Edition?

The answer to the question is highly subjective and varies from player to player. If someone wants to get their hands on Issac's helmet, then purchasing the Dead Space Collector's Edition sounds like a good deal; however, doing it just for the game doesn't seem like a wise idea.

Standard and Deluxe Editions can be purchased on platforms like Steam and Epic Games. These are digital releases, and players can delve into the depths of the USG Ishimura the moment the game goes live.

For the Collector's Edition, however, since the orders include a physical copy of the game, Limited Run Games, the vendor handling the sales for this particular edition, will ship the physical copy of the game on the day it goes live globally. So those ordering this edition will have to wait until they receive their copy.

Secondly, several players have mentioned that free shipping isn't included in the order. So, depending on the location of the player, an additional shipping charge will be levied on the order price of $274.99, which does turn out to be an expensive affair; however, given the number of items included in the entire pack, the price point does seem justified.

Here's everything that comes in the Collector's Edition pack:

Physical Copy of Dead Space (not included in the PC version)

Dead Space Collector's Box

Isaac Helmet

CD Soundtrack

Lithograph Print

Foil Stamped Lithograph Folio

Four Mini Posters

Ishimura Patch

Marker Enamel Pin

Metal 4" Marker Statue

Dead Space SteelBook

While both the PS5 and the Xbox X/S will receive a physical copy of the game, PC players will receive two codes which they can redeem on EA's code redemption website. One will be for the Standard Edition, while the second code corresponds to the bonus cosmetic items given with the game's Deluxe Edition.

This is a good investment if players are concerned about the bonus items being handed out with the Collector's Edition; however, those interested in just the game shouldn't go for this because they won't technically be able to play it at launch since physical copies will be shipped to them on the day of launch.

At the end of the day, ordering the Collector's Edition is just a matter of choice. Those who want to get the items included in the pack should probably go ahead and get it, but if someone's interested in the game only, then the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Editions should suffice.

