Humanity ends with the arrival of the Dead Space Remake launch trailer

The Dead Space Remake is set to go live on January 27, 2023. While it will remain true to the original game, which was released in October 2008, the launch trailer shows significant improvement in terms of visual elements. Not only that, fans of the franchise will be in for a treat because the remake will also feature some much-needed changes.

As is the case with every media release, the Dead Space launch trailer includes snippets from all over the game. While there's nothing to spoil here in terms of the story, primarily because it's a remake, the video has been designed so that fans, both old and new, would want to get their hands on the title.

The Dead Space Remake launch trailer incorporates both gore and detail

Given the fan following that the title has, it was only a matter of time before the developers of the series gave it a breath of new life. As mentioned in a developer blog post, the basic idea behind the remake was to rebuild the game from the ground up and add new content along the way, while remaining true to the original.

Players and fans from all around the world will be able to notice some really similar elements from the original title in the launch trailer itself. However, these scenes are more detailed than they were in the original.

Motive @MotiveStudio It’s story time! Learn how our team put their own spin on the iconic narrative of #DeadSpace , while respecting what made it so great in the first place. ea.com/en-ca/games/de… It’s story time! Learn how our team put their own spin on the iconic narrative of #DeadSpace, while respecting what made it so great in the first place. ea.com/en-ca/games/de…

Moreover, when it comes to the Dead Space Remake, the developers at Motive Studios have dubbed the entire process as one sequential shot. Phillipe Ducharme, Senior Producer, said:

"We’re also actually creating the entire game as one sequential shot. From the moment you start the game to the moment you end the game, there are no camera cuts or load screens—unless you die."

They further talked about how the players will have an "unbroken experience":

"The Ishimura is now fully interconnected, so you can walk from Point A to Point Z, visit the entire ship, and revisit locations you’ve already completed to pick up things you might have missed—that’s all new. It’s now a completely unbroken experience."

One of the key differences between the original title and the Dead Space Remake is that Issac Clarke, the protagonist, is fully voiced from the very beginning. Players will also come across a new system known as Intensity Director. It is more of a Stress Engine, as described by the developers at Motive Studios.

Thanks to this feature, players will come across situations in the USG Ishimura that are really unique. Overall, the upcoming Dead Space game is a remake, yes, but given the number of changes that were spotted in the trailer, and as talked about by the developers themselves, it feels like a brand new title altogether.

The Dead Space Remake is scheduled to go live on January 27, 2023. At launch, this title will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Unfortunately, it will be available on new-generation consoles. So, players were expecting to play this title on the PS4 or even the Xbox One will be utterly disappointed.

Poll : 0 votes