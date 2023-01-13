Dead Space Collector's edition: Price, life-sized helmet, and more

The release date for the Dead Space remake is just around the corner. Given that it is a cult classic with a huge fan following, it is only natural that the developers will release a Collector's Edition for the same.

In the gaming world, Collector's Editions contain a lot of exclusive digital and physical content for the game in question. The price tag is also comparatively higher than the other editions of the game. The Dead Space remake isn't any exception.

Everything that's included in the Dead Space remake Collector's Edition

To start things off, the Dead Space Collector's Edition will be available on all three platforms, i.e., PC, PS5, and Xbox X/S. Players will have to shell out around $274.99 to get their hands on this item.

Most importantly, the sale of this item is restricted to Limited Run Games. So those interested in purchasing this item will have to head to the Limited Run Games website and make the purchase.

With that out of the way, here's what players will be able to get in the Collector's Edition:

Physical Copy of Dead Space (not included in the PC version)

Dead Space Collector's Box

Isaac Helmet (full-size and wearable, with working lights)

CD Soundtrack

Lithograph Print

Foil Stamped Lithograph Folio

Four Mini Posters

Ishimura Patch

Marker Enamel Pin

Metal 4" Marker Statue

Dead Space SteelBook

The game in the Collector's Edition is being shipped as a physical copy for the PS5 and the Xbox X/S. PC players will receive a code for the Standard Edition of the game.

This code can be redeemed on the EA code redemption website. They'll receive another code alongside this, which will unlock the cosmetic content included in the Deluxe Edition of the game. The cosmetic items are as follows:

Infested Suit

Lone Survivor Suit

Venture Suit

Sanctified Suit Texture

Bloody Suit Texture

The main highlight of this Collector's Edition is the life-sized helmet. Issac will be seen wearing this helmet in the game, and it's understandable why fans would want to get their hands on a real-life replica of this item. This item will also come with working lights, so players can use it as a costume should they wish to cosplay as Issac Clarke.

A small disclaimer was mentioned on the Lighting Run Games website concerning this item. First, the Dead Space Collector's Edition items are currently in production and will be released after the game's release.

Physical copies of the game will be shipped separately at the game's launch. Players will be notified of the shipping details via email, which will also reflect on their account. Finally, all orders for the Collector's Edition are considered final, and no cancelations will be entertained.

While it's understandable why fans of the franchise would want to get their hands on the Collector's Edition items, this item comes with a hefty price tag, so players might want to make a conscious decision before purchasing it.

