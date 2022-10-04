How to pre-order Dead Space remake? Platforms, editions, prices, and more

The Dead Space remake by Electronic Arts finally has its release date, with pre-orders also becoming available. A new trailer was released for the completely rebuilt version of the 2008 hit of the same name. The title is coming to the current generation of consoles, as well as PC, on January 27, 2023.

Prospective players have a multitude of ways to pre-order the game and ensure it is ready to launch when the release date comes. Fans of horror gaming will want to get their hands on this one.

Everything to know about pre-ordering Dead Space remake

Platforms available

The Dead Space remake will be available on multiple platforms and various applications:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

PC via the EA App

PC via Epic Games Store

PC via Steam

Last-gen consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One will not see a release of the remake. It was made on the Frostbite engine for the current generation, often called "next-gen."

Available editions

Limited Run Games @LimitedRunGames



Features art prints, a metal Marker statue, and more, including a light-up, wearable Isaac helmet.



Pre-orders now open at LimitedRunGames.com

There are a few editions available that players can pre-order. These range from the Standard Edition to a physical Collector's Edition, all with varying bonuses for those who decide to purchase:

Standard Edition : Includes the base game

: Includes the base game Deluxe Edition : Includes the base game, three Unique Suits, and two Suit Textures

: Includes the base game, three Unique Suits, and two Suit Textures Collector's Edition: By Limited Run and includes the base game, the original soundtrack, a lithograph print, a wearable helmet with working lights, a marker enamel pin, a metal marker statue, four mini posters, a Ishimura patch, and a SteelBook case

The Collector's Edition is filled with goodies for the most ardent fans of the Dead Space franchise.

Price of the game

The prices vary depending on the Dead Space remake edition purchased:

Standard Edition (Console) : $69.99

: $69.99 Standard Edition (PC) : $59.99

: $59.99 Deluxe Edition (Console) : $79.99

: $79.99 Deluxe Edition (PC) : $69.99

: $69.99 Collector's Edition: $274.99

The console editions see a price increase from the PC versions, except the Collector's Edition. The Collector's Edition carries the same price regardless of the platform.

Release date and other info

Players can now go to the store and pre-order. This will pre-load the game and have it ready when it launches on January 27, 2023.

This comes after the title was announced on July 22, 2021 during an EA Play Live event. The initial release date was scheduled for 2022, but on March 11, 2022, EA announced that the game would be pushed to early 2023.

Now, a confirmed release date has been given and players can get ready to dive back into the survival horror game that is said to push the limits of the latest generation of consoles and hardware.

While the story and structure of the Dead Space remake will not change, it will see a complete overhaul with upgraded environments, characters, enemies, and other assets.

Electronic Arts and Motive Studio have stated that the game will be one full sequence from start to finish. Notably, there will be no loading screens and players will get to relish unreleased content from the original title.

