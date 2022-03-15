5 games to play while waiting for the Dead Space remake

Dead Space was popular because it included fantastic combat, an intriguing science-fiction scenario, and genuine terror. Some of it was just crazy, out-of-this-world gaming.

The formula resulted in not one but three Dead Space games. However, it's been a long time since anyone in the series has been able to get their hands on new material.

According to the game's makers, the Dead Space remake from Electronic Arts is set to be released in early 2023. Meanwhile, there are a plethora of action-based survival horror games to enjoy.

Like Dead Space, these games offer the same sense of dread, mood and gameplay elements

1) Bioshock Series

Publishers: 2K Games, Feral Interactive, Take-Two Interactive, D3 Publisher

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, OS X, iOS, Linux, Shield Portable, Shield Tablet, Shield Android TV, Nintendo Switch

BioShock was a huge hit when it first came out because of its unique environment, plot, and gameplay. There have been plenty of horror games based on haunted mansions or outer space, but no one has ever built an underwater biodome like this.

The sequels are entertaining, but the first game's environment was both scary and thrilling. Every monster in the game, from Splicers to Big Daddies, gave players a sense of accomplishment for defeating these horrors.

BioShock is a futuristic sci-fi video game series created by Ken Levine and distributed by 2K Games, with Irrational Games and 2K Marin among the teams involved. The BioShock games are part of the immersive sim genre and blend first-person shooter and role-playing aspects, offering the player choice in handling battle and other scenarios.

2) Metro 2033

Publisher: Deep Silver, THQ, Koch Media, DaSuppaStudios

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Linux, OS X, Stadia

Metro 2033 is another game with a lot of the same vibe as Dead Space without being set in space. The game involves players walking about the Russian countryside that has been reduced to a wasteland following a nuclear disaster.

The final group of surviving humans will have to sneak around some pretty dark regions to take down mutant monsters of various kinds and sizes. Metro 2033, too, has received a handful of graphic enhancements that make it appear even better than it did when it was initially launched. It also has particular thrills and shivers that may remind gamers of their experiences with the Dead Space games.

Players took control of Artyom, a guy tasked with saving his home station from the Metro's dangers. Players face human and mutant foes in the game, who may be slain with various guns. Players must also put on a gas mask to explore places affected by fallout radiation, both below and on the surface.

3) The Evil Within

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4

The Evil Within's base feel and atmosphere will give Dead Space fans lots of shivers and thrills as if they were playing the science-fiction shooter. The Evil Within is a third-person survival horror game, but players won't be shooting their way through it.

Instead, players will devise ingenious strategies to avoid the swarms of creeps and creatures they'll encounter, as well as find a means to take down the major bosses without having an endless supply of ammo.

Sebastian Castellanos, the game's protagonist, is dragged through a twisted universe filled with nightmare settings and terrifying animals. Players combat deformed nightmare-like monsters, including bosses, with guns and melee weapons as they proceed through the stages, avoiding traps, utilizing stealth, and collecting collectibles.

4) Lost Planet

Publisher: Capcom

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

Another horror game like Dead Space set in outer space is Lost Planet. In a frozen world, players are challenged against deadly insects. This appears to be the least well-known of Capcom's horror franchises.

It's a lot more action-packed than other horror genres. Dead Space lovers may be interested in this one because it is set on a different planet.

The game is played from the perspective of a third-person over-the-shoulder camera. At any time, players can swap between first-person and third-person views. The players can either walk or ride several robotic suits known as Vital Suits (VSs).

5) Control

Publisher: 505 Games

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna, Stadia, Xbox Series X/S

Control is a more current sci-fi action game with many eerie elements. Since there are screams audible throughout the cursed building, it is suggested that players play the game with headphones on. Wearing them will help to create a pleasant environment.

The game is set in the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), a top-secret US government organization tasked with containing and researching abnormalities that defy reality's laws.

As Jesse Faden (Courtney Hope), the Bureau's new Director, the player explores the Oldest House, the FBC's paranormal headquarters, and employs incredible skills to battle a dangerous adversary known as the Hiss, who has infiltrated and corrupted reality.

Finding Artifacts of Power, ordinary objects infused with energy from another dimension such as a rotary phone or a floppy disk that has been at the heart of significant paranormal events and collected by the FBC grants the player skills.

