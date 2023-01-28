Dead Space remake difficulty settings explained: Which one should you go for?

The Dead Space Remake has been the most anticipated horror game of 2023. Fans can now delve into the spine-chilling space horror game and explore the USG Ishimura, a stranded space station in need of repairs, with Isaac Clarke taking on the task. The Dead Space remake offers a customizable difficulty level, allowing players to set the game to their desired level of challenge.

The Dead Space remake launches with five difficulty levels: Story, Easy, Medium, Hard, and Impossible. The game also features tons of accessibility options to make the experience welcoming to all kinds of gamers. There are options like aim assist, automating quick time events, and even a provision to skip graphic scenes.

Choosing the right difficulty option in Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake will test your mettle when it comes to your horror appetite. The best thing you can do is choose the right difficulty setting to have a balanced experience. EA Motive intended to make this remake as welcoming as possible and included the five difficulty options along with some of the latest accessibility settings that gamers are accustomed to.

Below are the five options you can choose from:

Story

For a narrative experience, go for Story (Image via EA Motive)

This is the ideal difficulty if you wish to dip your toes in the Dead Space universe and experience the narrative. Resorting to this setting makes Isaac significantly stronger than his enemies. As a result, he deals more damage and is more resistant to hits from the monsters in the game.

The biggest advantage you can have in this difficulty is that Isaac heals automatically. If you are new to the survival horror genre or just wish to have a less tense experience with Dead Space, then feel free to choose the Story setting.

Easy

Easy gives a little more challenge (Image via EA Motive)

This setting is more reminiscent of the original Dead Space in 2008. You will still do more damage to enemies than they do to you. Isaac’s oxygen tank receives an extra 10 seconds of air. You will have to work a little to escape the enemy's grapple hold, but it won’t be irksome.

You won't have to worry much about ammo, so you can free your hands and mow down enemies. The game will still give you the experience of tense moments, but combat won’t be a challenge.

Medium

You can get a balanced experience (Image via EA Motive)

Playing on Medium difficulty will provide a well-balanced and enjoyable experience in Dead Space. The combat is challenging but does not interfere with the story. In this setting, players and enemies are on equal footing, dealing the same amount of damage to one another. Ammunition will be sufficiently available, but you will be required to be strategic in encounters and avoid wasting bullets.

Hard

This mode is challenging and adds tension (Image via EA Motive)

Those who are experienced with survival horror games can switch to Hard difficulty for a greater challenge. Isaac will be more vulnerable, and ammo will be scarce. Playing on Hard exponentially increases the tension and requires you to be more alert to avoid any necromorphs lurking around in the corridors of the USG Ishimura.

Impossible

Toughest setting you can play on (Image via EA Motive)

This is the signature mode that was part of the original title back in 2008. The difference here is that this setting is available right from the start of the game. As the name suggests, you will have only one life to survive the entirety of your journey. There are no autosaves in the impossible difficulty.

If you die, then your only option is to restart the game from the beginning or continue to progress on Hard difficulty. If you do manage to complete the game on this nail-biting setting, you will be rewarded with a special suit and trophy.

The Dead Space remake is out now and has received glowing reviews. The game is a testament to the sci-fi horror genre, and the remake stays true to its roots.

This remake is also hauntingly beautiful and is a visual treat for fans of the series. The decision to release it exclusively on next-gen platforms and PC seems to be paying off.

