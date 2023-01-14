5 best upcoming horror games in 2023 you need to watch out for

Horror game fans are in for a treat as 2023 is shaping to be the year of this genre's revival. It is safe to say that 2023 might even be the golden year of Horror games with Silent Hill 2 remake, Alan Wake 2, and more on the horizon. Last year ended with Callisto Protocol offering a glimpse of what next-gen graphics can do to elevate the creep factor.

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait long to get a taste of what’s to come in the future. With many titles set to be released soon, players can start off the first half of 2023 with Dead Space Remake, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, and more.

Dead Space remake and 4 other upcoming horror games

1) Dead Space Remake

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Release Date: January 27, 2023

Dead Space is the holy grail of the horror genre. The vast sprawling stranded ship USG Ishimura with engineer Issac Clarke walking around the ship with a plasma cutter, is an image etched in the hearts of horror fans. It is right around the corner and is set to release on January 27, 2023, with next-gen visuals and gore.

Due to mixed reviews of Callisto Protocol, fans are expecting more from this cult classic. The recently released launch trailer assured the players to keep their hype levels high. Dead Space is ditching the last-gen consoles in lieu of offering a true next-gen visual horror experience, and fans are ready to walk those dreaded hallways and massacre the necromorphs.

2) Resident Evil 4 Remake

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Release Date: 24 March 2023

With the success of Resident Evil 2 Remake, it was a no-brainer that Capcom would revive Resident Evil 4 to give it a next-gen overhaul. The upcoming game looks like an iconic remake of the best game in the franchise. The graphics not only look beautiful but also recreate the creepiness of the original with finesse.

Fans were concerned about some content being omitted, but Resident Evil 4 remake producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi confirmed that’s not the case. Capcom has been on the success train ever since Resident Evil 7: Biohazard in 2017.

3) Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X/S,

Release Date: March 9, 2023

Fatal Frame is a long-running horror franchise that has garnered a lot of praise for its unique gameplay elements and well-timed jump scares. Fans can expect the Fatal Frame franchise classic weapon ‘Camera Obscura’ to return. Players can use this camera to fend off ghosts and spirits by photographing them.

Players will be exploring Rogetsu island consisting of mansions, abandoned hospitals, and other locales, using a flashlight. Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is an older title (released back in 2008 on Nintendo Wii) revamped by Koei Tecmo for the next-gen.

4) Ad Infinitum

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC

Release Date: April 2023

Ad Infinitum is a first-person survival horror game with Nacon as its publisher. It is an atmospheric horror title with elements of war horrors. The protagonist is a german soldier, and the player will witness the horrors from his perspective. This is a fresh take on survival horror with a historical setting that begs for more exploration in-game.

The game will feature puzzles and stealth-based mechanics to navigate around the creatures. It is set during the first World War and it will be interesting to have a horror title with historically accurate items, equipment, and environments.

5) Amnesia: The Bunker

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S & PC

Release Date: March 2023

The Amnesia series is highly regarded as its tension-filled atmosphere, coupled with run-and-hide mechanics, elevated the scares. The game ushered in the age of horror gems like Outlast, in which a helpless protagonist can only hide to evade the dangers.

Amnesia: The Bunker slightly modified the formula by giving players weapons for the first time.

Players will take control of a french soldier trapped in a World War I bunker. Players will need to escape the dangers lurking in the desolate bunker using a flashlight and a revolver. Publisher Frictional games claims that every playthrough will be different as the enemy behavior and paths will be randomized. Despite the expectations, their decision to skip the PlayStation 5 seems odd.

