"Our approach was quite granular" - Dev confirms Resident Evil 4 Remake will launch with no content cut

With Resident Evil 4 Remake less than three months away, fans have been clamoring for updates. They can breathe a sigh of relief since producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi has addressed concerns about any content from the original game being cut.

In an interview with Edge magazine, the producer discussed the topic at length, assuring fans that the remake will come with all the content that the original title had:

The team was divided into independent subgroups, each given a different area to develop: the village, the castle, the island. These teams worked separately before their work was brought together to see how each overhauled element worked with the others to create a holistic experience. "Our approach was quite granular," Hirabayashi explains.

On the positive side, he promised that the game is being developed with utmost polish as teams are hard at work to deliver on the iconic franchise. Part of the concern was also attributed to the cut-content in the Resident Evil 3 Remake, as the project faced serious backlash from fans due to this.

Resident Evil 4 Remake: All areas are intact in the final game

Resident Evil 4 was released way back in 2005, and technology has evolved by leaps and bounds since then. Yoshiaki Hirabayashi’s interview with Edge magazine also reflected on this aspect:

"Rather than saying, ‘Oh, this is a bit that we struggled to make in the original due to technological limitations that we can now perfect; we took a hundred individual, small elements that make up the original gameplay experience, and remade and polished those building blocks."

Resident Evil 4's three areas - village, castle, and island were iconic at the time. The pacing and tone of the story shifted dramatically once Leon headed to the island. The wonderfully built atmosphere of the village and Salazar’s creepy castle were replaced by a factory with intricate machinations. This shifted the focus from survival horror to action horror.

The tonal change in the third act was nothing new for long-time fans of the franchise. This is further evidenced by Capcom’s recent entries like Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil: Village, where they suddenly shift gears and venture into action-oriented territory.

Fans will be more critical of Resident Evil 4 Remake’s third act as not only is the title iconic, but it is also the most loved entry in the series.

The game's trailers look fantastic and the community looks excited to step into Leon's shoes and take on the ganados and the chainsaw man. Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to release on March 24, 2023, across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

