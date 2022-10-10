How Resident Evil 4 remake can expand on its narrative lore with villagers' backstories

Resident Evil 4 remake is the most anticipated horror title right now. The original game is recognized as a landmark entry in the horror genre. Boasting a terrifying plot and intricate riddles, it has managed to captivate fans of the Resident Evil video game series.

Fans began speculating about the gameplay and plot of the Resident Evil 4 remake as soon as it was announced. Some rumors claim that the plot will differ slightly from the original. It might include some of the characters' backstories, and give minor figures more screen time.

If these rumors prove to be accurate, Capcom should definitely incorporate some village origins. The villagers, more than the gameplay itself, made the title unique and unforgettable.

Resident Evil 4 remake's story will be improved by giving villagers a meaningful backstory

The pace of the original game picks up as players come across more villagers, gradually heightening tensions and horrifying moments. Proceedings begin in a cabin when Leon meets a local and inquires about Ashley, who has gone missing. Suddenly, the latter begins to attack Leon, who delivers a swift blow to kill him. However, his body reveals that "He is not a zombie."

Many were confused and shocked by this. The reason Shinji Mikami, the renowned director, chose to include that specific element in the game is still a mystery. How did he survive the Plaga outbreak? Another noteworthy aspect of the game is that when players killed multiple ganados in the first area, their bodies didn't burn to ashes like the other casualties.

For context, ganados are humans affected by the Plaga outbreak.

These are minor details, but if the developers of the upcoming remake provide a worthwhile justification, the narrative will gain more credence and appeal. When players arrive at a small ruined cottage near the waterfall region following their encounter with a ganado, they find an unidentified woman's body that has been mutilated. This made for a terrifying sight for both veterans and beginners.

A backstory of how Sadler tricked the villagers will add authenticity to the narrative of the Resident Evil 4 remake. The game's village section will become more immersive by explaining how Dr. Salvador and other villagers became ganados. This will also make it easier for players to empathize with the victims.

The original game's end credits include pictures of kids and villagers. This indicates that there were children in the village as well, although their fate remains unknown.

The story's tone is expertly balanced in the original game with an adequate blend of horror and action elements. The tale will inevitably become more disturbing if developers incorporate the fate of those missing children. If done well, the Resident Evil 4 remake could be another cornerstone in the horror genre.

Poll : 0 votes