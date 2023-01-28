Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

The Dead Space remake runs pretty well on the RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti. Although one cannot expect to max out the game at UHD, the cards fare quite well at their target resolution of 1440p.

Gamers will almost certainly not have to sacrifice visual quality, which proves that the Ampere-based 70-class GPUs are still enough, although they have been replaced by Ada Lovelace-based offerings.

Like most other AAA titles on PC, the Dead Space remake packs a bunch of optimization options. Inexperienced players might get confused while choosing the best settings. Thus, this guide was put together keeping the 3070 and the 3070 Ti in mind.

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti triumph at 1440p in Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake is not a well-optimized title. Even an RTX 4090 struggles with the game at 4K while running it at the highest settings. Thus, gamers should not expect a ton of FPS while running it with a 3070 or 3070 Ti.

However, at QHD, the game will easily run at 60 FPS with the following settings applied.

Best graphics settings for Dead Space remake with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is a capable video card. However, gamers cannot max out Dead Space with the GPU at 1440p. 60 FPS is only possible with some form of temporal upscaling technology.

The best settings are listed below:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

Buy the RTX 3070 from Amazon (for the US and internationally).

Best graphics settings for Dead Space remake with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is about 6-8% faster than its non-Ti variant. Thus, gamers will not have to rely on temporal upscaling to maintain a steady framerate. The following settings will run the title at a steady 60 FPS:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA TAA Quality: High

High Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

Buy the RTX 3070 Ti from Amazon (for the US and internationally).

Overall, the last-gen 70-class GPUs are quite capable and can hit 60 FPS at their target resolution with ease. However, the game is not well-optimized on PC and thus users may not get the best experience out of it.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

