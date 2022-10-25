Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 3070

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest entry in the long-running first-person-shooter video game series. The video game continues the story from Modern Warfare 2019 and is one of the biggest titles in the franchise's history.

While the full game launches on October 28, the Early Access campaign is now available to play. However, players who have pre-ordered the title can already jump in to complete the story before the multiplayer launches, and get some fancy rewards.

The developers have optimized Modern Warfare 2 pretty well. The game runs fine on Nvidia's 1440p champion from 2020, the RTX 3070. The game's campaign mode was tested widely using an Inno3D iChill X4 variant of the GPU.

How to get the best experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 using an RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is built for 1440p gaming. The card, thus, can deliver a solid experience at up to QHD resolutions. In our testing, we found the GPU deliver over 70 FPS at 1440p while using the Extreme preset with DLSS turned off.

Turning on DLSS adds a few more frames to the game and pushes the count to almost 90 FPS. While switching down to Ultra, there was not a huge framerate gain, and the game did not look noticeably worse either. Thus, players who are okay with a 70-ish FPS can play the game at the Extreme preset.

However, fans who want around 120 FPS on average must drop the settings to Ultra and set DLSS to Balanced. This will easily push the game north of 110 FPS.

The main problem at 4K is the amount of VRAM the RTX 3070 packs. If Nvidia had paired the card with at least two to four gigabytes more memory, 4K gaming performance would have been much better.

Best settings in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Display Monitor: Primary monitor

Screen Refresh Rate: Auto

Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Dynamic Resolution:

Aspect Ratio: Automatic

V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

V-Sync (Menus): Off

Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom

Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

Constrain mouse to game window: Off

Focused mode: Off

HDR: On

Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Render Resolution: 100

Upscaling / Sharpening: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

Video Memory Scale: 90

Texture Resolution: High

Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

Nearby Level of Detail: High

Distant Level of Detail: Normal

Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Particle Quality: High

Particle Quality Level: High

Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

Shader Quality: Medium

Tesselation: Near

Terrain Memory: Max

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Streaming Quality: Low

Volumetric Quality: Low

Deferred Physics Quality: Low

Water Caustics: On

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Screen Space Shadows: Low

Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Cache Spot Shadows: On

Spot Cache: High

Cache Sun Shadows: On

Particle Lighting: Normal

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Weather Grid Volumes: On

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Depth of field: Off

World motion blur: Off

Weapon motion blur: Off

Film grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 110

ADS Field of View: Affected

Weapon Field of View: Default

Vehicle Field of View: Default

1st person camera movement: Least (50%)

3rd person camera movement: Least (50%)

Overall, the performance of Modern Warfare 2 on the RTX 3070 is quite good. However, it is worth noting that the game is riddled with some micro stutters here and there. The 1% and 0.1% low figures in the title went down to 31 and 11 FPS, respectively.

However, players should consider that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is yet to get a Day 1 patch, which should fix most of the issues.

