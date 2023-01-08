How does Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti compare to the RTX 3070 Ti? DLSS, specs, and more explained

The RTX 4070 Ti is Nvidia's latest launch. The card is a renamed version of the RTX 4080 12 GB that was canceled a few months ago. It is a cut-down version of the $1,200 RTX 4080 GPU with which it shared a name.

The GPU utilizes the latest in consumer graphics technology from Nvidia. The Ada Lovelace card is a massive step up from the last-gen RTX 30 series lineup. Thus, it is no wonder that the card beats the RTX 3070 Ti by a solid margin.

However, following the launch of a new generation of GPUs, the Ampere lineup has been discounted at leading retail stores. Nowadays, the last-gen 70-class GPU is about 25% cheaper than the RTX 4070 Ti. The decision can be quite difficult. Let's review the differences between the GPUs and check which option is better.

The Geforce RTX 4070 Ti is a rendering powerhouse

With every successive generation, graphics card manufacturers have achieved higher performance metrics while improving thermal and power efficiency. Newer cards should come with improvements while costing the same or, ideally, less than the previous generation.

However, the scenario seems to have reversed with the current-gen Nvidia products. While the cards come with massive performance improvements, they have become inefficient and are priced much higher than the last generation.

Thus, it only makes sense that the initial reception of the new 70-class GPU is abysmal, with reviewers calling the GPU "Nvidia's greedy upscale."

Price-to-performance comparison

The RTX 4070 Ti is based on Nvidia's latest Ada Lovelace architecture. The card uses the AD104 GPU, a much smaller and weaker processor compared to the AD102 and the AD103 found on the RTX 4090 and 4080, respectively.

Under its hood, the AD104 GPU of the RTX 4070 Ti packs 7,680 CUDA cores, 240 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 80 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 60 RT cores. The card's base clock is 2,310 MHz, which can boost up to 2,610 MHz.

The GPU comes with 12 GB of 21 Gbps GDDR6X video memory. Memory is clocked at 1,313 MHz. The VRAM is based on a narrow 192-bit memory bus which accounts for a total bandwidth of 504.2 GB/s.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti CUDA core count 7,680 6,144 Tensor cores 240 192 RT cores 80 60 Base clock 2,310 MHz 1,575 MHz Boost clock 2,610 MHz 1,770 MHz VRAM 12 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 192 bit 256 bit Total board power (TBP) 285 W 290 W Price $799+ $599+

The RTX 3070 Ti is quite similar to the card's specs. Comparing the specs of these two video cards is not fair, as they are based on entirely different architectures. But a rough glance at these specs will reveal that the new video card packs much more CUDA cores, Tensor cores, and RT cores.

The memory has also been bumped up. However, the narrow bus width keeps the overall bandwidth almost the same. These differences make the RTX 4070 Ti about 29% faster than the last-gen card on average. The latest 70-class GPU trades blows with the RTX 3090 Ti, which is impressive.

However, the suggested price of the card is about 25% higher than what the last-gen option was introduced for. It is worth noting that since Nvidia does not sell the Founder's Edition variant of the 4070 Ti, very few AIB models are available at the advertised $799 price.

Most GPUs are priced at $849 or $899, a price tag at which the RTX 4080 12 GB was intended to be introduced.

Thus, the RTX 4070 Ti does not seem like a generational leap from the last-gen card of the same tier. Gamers have to pay money for every extra bit of performance the GPU can push out.

Conclusion

AMD continues to triumph over the value-for-money aspect of GPU pricing. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX beat the RTX 4070 Ti by a solid margin.

According to TechPowerUp's GPU computing power aggregates, the 7900 XT takes a solid 6% lead over the 70-class GPU while costing the same. Thus, opting for the AMD GPU over the RTX 4070 Ti and the 3070 Ti makes more sense.

