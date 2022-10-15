Nvidia reportedly rebranding RTX 4080 12 GB; set for a CES 2023 launch

Nvidia canceled the RTX 4080 12 GB video card last night amidst a rapid turn of events. The company listened to the community as they were infuriated with a $900 next-gen offering that can barely keep up with the RTX 3090 Ti in modern AAA games as showcased in performance slides published by Team Green.
The company declared the update via a blog post. Although it mentioned that naming the card was inappropriate, the update did not hint at any further details surrounding the video card's future and when users can expect it.
Initially, the RTX 40 series was announced with three GPUs. The list includes RTX 4090 24 GB graphics card, which has already been launched, the RTX 4080 16 GB card, and the RTX 4080 12 GB. However, it will only consist of two offerings as of now.
Details on the possible future of RTX 4080 12 GB surface
As per a recent report from YouTuber Gamers Nexus, the RTX 4080 12 GB is being rebranded and the card has a target announcement date. Alongside the future of the card, a few more updates surrounding the internal scenario at Nvidia and its board partners have also emerged.
The graphics cards were already in their last leg of production, according to the report. The board partners had also readied their boxes for the GPU and the firmware running these cards was also ready for launch.
However, Nvidia has asked all of these companies to scrap the boxes and the board partners are now mass destroying them. The company has taken responsibility for the harassment caused to its board partners and is compensating the latter for the losses. The rebranding process will take a long time and that will be the major cause behind the delay.
Companies might also consider rewriting the firmware for each of these graphics cards. However, the updates can be implemented via a driver update as the manufacturers deem fit.
However, some units of unaltered RTX 4080 12 GB graphics cards might slip into the hands of unauthorized sellers. These units could potentially be used to scam people who buy them from websites like eBay and Craigslist.
The report also includes a potential announcement date for the rebranded RTX 4080 12 GB. The card, which would in all chances be incorporated as a 4070 variant, will be announced at CES 2023.
The Consumer Electronics Show takes place in the first week of every year in Las Vegas. Nvidia has announced multiple graphics cards at CES before, including the RTX 3090 Ti and the RTX 3050 8 GB desktop GPU, both of which were announced in this year's version of the event.