Nvidia reportedly rebranding RTX 4080 12 GB; set for a CES 2023 launch

Nvidia canceled the RTX 4080 12 GB video card last night amidst a rapid turn of events. The company listened to the community as they were infuriated with a $900 next-gen offering that can barely keep up with the RTX 3090 Ti in modern AAA games as showcased in performance slides published by Team Green.

The company declared the update via a blog post. Although it mentioned that naming the card was inappropriate, the update did not hint at any further details surrounding the video card's future and when users can expect it.

Initially, the RTX 40 series was announced with three GPUs. The list includes RTX 4090 24 GB graphics card, which has already been launched, the RTX 4080 16 GB card, and the RTX 4080 12 GB. However, it will only consist of two offerings as of now.

Details on the possible future of RTX 4080 12 GB surface

The RTX 4080 graphics card (Image via Nvidia)

As per a recent report from YouTuber Gamers Nexus, the RTX 4080 12 GB is being rebranded and the card has a target announcement date. Alongside the future of the card, a few more updates surrounding the internal scenario at Nvidia and its board partners have also emerged.

The graphics cards were already in their last leg of production, according to the report. The board partners had also readied their boxes for the GPU and the firmware running these cards was also ready for launch.

However, Nvidia has asked all of these companies to scrap the boxes and the board partners are now mass destroying them. The company has taken responsibility for the harassment caused to its board partners and is compensating the latter for the losses. The rebranding process will take a long time and that will be the major cause behind the delay.

Chris - Coalition Gaming @CoalitionTechYT

#RTX4080 #Nvidia Dang. On one hand, this is good. The 4080 12gb was named incorrectly and everyone knows it and now Nvidia does too. On the other hand now the only GPUs Nvidia is going to sell this year start at $1200 and goes up from there. A profit move disguised as a PR move. Dang. On one hand, this is good. The 4080 12gb was named incorrectly and everyone knows it and now Nvidia does too. On the other hand now the only GPUs Nvidia is going to sell this year start at $1200 and goes up from there. A profit move disguised as a PR move. #RTX4080 #Nvidia https://t.co/HLgIR5BZxE

Companies might also consider rewriting the firmware for each of these graphics cards. However, the updates can be implemented via a driver update as the manufacturers deem fit.

However, some units of unaltered RTX 4080 12 GB graphics cards might slip into the hands of unauthorized sellers. These units could potentially be used to scam people who buy them from websites like eBay and Craigslist.

Andreas Schilling 🇺🇦 @aschilling NVIDIA's own benchmarks show that the RTX 4080 with 12 GB is 70% faster than the RTX 3070. This is more or less the expected delta between Ampere and Ada Lovelace. Basically, NVIDIA itself provides evidence here that the RTX 4080 with 12 GB should have actually been a RTX 4070. NVIDIA's own benchmarks show that the RTX 4080 with 12 GB is 70% faster than the RTX 3070. This is more or less the expected delta between Ampere and Ada Lovelace. Basically, NVIDIA itself provides evidence here that the RTX 4080 with 12 GB should have actually been a RTX 4070. https://t.co/o7UcgZ9wqM

The report also includes a potential announcement date for the rebranded RTX 4080 12 GB. The card, which would in all chances be incorporated as a 4070 variant, will be announced at CES 2023.

The Consumer Electronics Show takes place in the first week of every year in Las Vegas. Nvidia has announced multiple graphics cards at CES before, including the RTX 3090 Ti and the RTX 3050 8 GB desktop GPU, both of which were announced in this year's version of the event.

Poll : 0 votes