Renowned Twitter leaker kopite7kimi took to the platform to reveal more details on the RTX 4070 video card, which may be introduced as a lower-end alternative to RTX 4070 Ti, available at leading retailers.

The upcoming card will be much weaker than its Ti-variant, proving that Team Green had plans to insert another card between this GPU and the RTX 4070 Ti. However, following the community reaction, the 4080 12 GB was rehashed, and the rest is history.

We do not have any information on the launch dates or the expected performance of this GPU. However, looking at the relative performance of the other RTX 40 series GPUs on the market, we can make an educated guess that the upcoming 4070 will be much faster than the last-gen RTX 3070 Ti.

Specs suggest that upcoming RTX 4070 will be perfect for 1440p gaming

The RTX 4070 will be based on the same AD104 GPU as the 4070 Ti. The exact SKU of the underlying graphics processors is AD104-250-A1. According to the leaker, the card will pack 5,888 CUDA cores. This is against the 7,680 cores found in the 4070 Ti.

Interestingly, the RTX 3070 packs 5,888 CUDA cores as well. However, it is worth noting that the newer CUDA cores are faster than what the last-gen cards are shipped with. Thus, despite having a similar core count, the newer GPU will be faster than the RTX 30 series counterpart.

The newer 70-class GPU comes with 12 GB of 21 Gbps GDDR6X video memory. This is a significant step up from the 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory of RTX 3070.

The card will pack 36 MB of L2 cache, which is much higher than what the 3070 has to offer. The card has a rated TDP of 250W, which makes it slightly less power efficient than the last-gen offering.

RTX 4070 RTX 3070 Graphics processor AD104 GA104 Architecture Ada Lovelace Ampere CUDA cores 5,888 5,888 Memory size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type 21 Gbps GDDR6X 14 Gbps GDDR6 L2 cache 36 MB 4 MB TDP 250W 220W

Thus, the card is quite an improvement over the last-gen option. Undoubtedly, it will beat both 70-class GPUs from last-gen and get quite close or even beat the RTX 3080. What remains to be seen is how much.

Conclusion

The RTX 4070 will bring the cost of the Ada Lovelace GPUs further down. The card's pricing is still not confirmed. However, it is expected to be priced at $599, making it around $100 costlier than the last-generation variant.

Nvidia is also yet to announce a launch date for the GPU. However, it should drop sometime within the first half of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes