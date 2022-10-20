RTX 4070 will be introduced as a high-end GPU in the ongoing RTX 40 series lineup. Nvidia has currently launched RTX 4090, while RTX 4080 has been announced and will be available on shelves starting November 16. A 12GB variant of RTX 4080 was also announced which has been canceled but will be rebranded as part of the RTX 4070 lineup.

RTX 4070 will likely go head-to-head with RTX 3080 Ti and should be capable of 4K gaming at a decent 60 FPS with all settings cranked up to the maximum provided by its predecessor, RTX 3070 can already deliver playable framerates in most video games at UHD resolution.

Nvidia is yet to announce RTX 4070 and reveal the specs and performance of the card. Unlike most other launch cycles, the -70 class GPU is being delayed to an early 2023 launch. In the last generation, RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 GPUs were announced simultaneously.

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070: Everything we know so far

The Nvidia RTX Founders' Edition graphics card (Image via Nvidia)

Geforce RTX 4070 will be launched as a beefed down version of RTX 4080. The mid-tier graphics card will pack a significantly smaller and less powerful GPU inside.

Leaks have hinted that the upcoming 4070 will be based on a dual-slot design unlike its significantly larger siblings. This will allow maximum case compatibility, a feature necessary to appeal to the budget audience. The card will also pack a very compact cooler to ensure maximum cooling in its limited real state.

Although the performance level of the 4070 is unclear, it is expected that the GPU will beat RTX 3080 Ti. Since 3080 Ti is very close to 3090 in terms of gaming performance, the upcoming budget GPU could be equivalent to the last-gen BFGPU.

Users have already spotted the 4080 16GB card beating the 3090 Ti in most of the popular AAA titles. Thus, a similar performance from 4070 will not be unexpected. Nvidia marketed the last-gen 3070 as a 1440p gaming champion. It is unclear whether the company will follow a similar trend with the upcoming 4070 GPU.

포시포시 @harukaze5719 My Speculation



If full AD104 goes RTX 4070, and there is RTX 4070 Ti based on AD103...



I guess spec could be My SpeculationIf full AD104 goes RTX 4070, and there is RTX 4070 Ti based on AD103...I guess spec could be https://t.co/32I6Ew0Vou

RTX 4070 will pack 12GB of VRAM according to some leaks. It will come with GDDR6X memory like the last-gen RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 4080.

The recently canceled RTX 4080 12GB card might also surface alongside the upcoming 4070 graphics card as a Super or Ti variant of the same. The GPU was packed with 12GB of GDDR6X memory, which was limited to a narrow 192-bit bus. The 4070 might have a narrower bus width.

The 4080 12GB packed a 295 mm² AD104 GPU. The upcoming 4070 graphics card might sport the same GPU.

Launch date

Judging by Nvidia's general launch window, RTX 4070 should be announced in January 2023 at CES 2023. However, the company also tends to announce GPUs at several major events around the year.

The RTX 3060 Ti was introduced in December 2020 without a proper announcement at any big tech event. Thus, the upcoming GPUs can be announced anytime in the next couple of quarters.

Poll : 0 votes