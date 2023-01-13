Dead Space Remake: PC System Requirements, editions, and more

Dead Space remake is one of the most beloved horror games fans have been waiting for. With a mixed reception for Callisto Protocol, fans were left wanting more.

Fortunately, the remake is not far from release, as it arrives on January 27, 2023. The game will have players step into the shoes of Issac Clarke aboard the USG Ishimura, a vast sprawling spaceship in desperate need of repairs.

The game has been built from the ground up and is ready to serve a new generation of players while retaining its roots. The danger lurking in every corner, the stranded feeling amidst swathes of space, and the scarce ammo to fend off the nasty necromorphs are all present in this game.

Finally, fans and new players wondering whether their PCs can run this nightmare fuel with ease can have a look at the system requirements.

Dead Space Remake System Requirements

Dead Space Remake arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Series S, and Microsoft Windows. It is a mixed feeling when it comes to EA deciding to skip the last-gen consoles, but it is a good indicator of the quality of the game. The team was focused on having the best visual fidelity and player experience.

Following are the PC specifications:

Minimum System Requirements

64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit +

Processor: Ryzen 5 2600x or Core i5 8600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 5700 or GTX 1070

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: 50GB SATA SSD

Recommended System Requirements

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit +

Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X or Core i5 11600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT or Geforce RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: 50GB SSD PCIe compatible

What are the different Dead Space Remake editions?

The game will launch with three editions: Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Collector’s Edition. There is a special bonus for players who pre-purchase this horror remake on Steam.

Players will get Dead Space 2 and the remake on January 27, 2023. Fans who have already pre-ordered the game on Steam will also get the game.

Standard Edition costs $59.99 and comes with the base game and no added items.

Digital Deluxe Edition costs $69.99 and includes the base game and five unique cosmetic items. This includes three unique suits and two suit textures for Issac.

Following are the suits and textures in the deluxe edition:

Infested Suit

Lone Survivor Suit

Venture Suit

Sanctified Suit Texture

Bloody Suit Texture

Collector’s Edition costs a whopping $274.99. It comes packed with the following items:

Physical Copy of Dead Space (not included in the PC version)

Dead Space Collector's Box

Isaac Helmet (full-size and wearable, with working lights)

Dead Space CD Soundtrack

Lithograph Print

Foil Stamped Lithograph Folio

Four Mini Posters

Ishimura Patch

Marker Enamel Pin

Metal 4" Marker Statue

Dead Space SteelBook

PC players won't receive a physical copy of the game like their console counterparts. They will have to redeem the code on the EA code redemption website. The collector edition can only be purchased from the Limited Run Games store.

Fans can get their hands on a life-sized Issac helmet with working lights that are a nice touch. All orders of the collector’s edition are non-refundable and can't be canceled after purchase. Therefore, players need to think this through before spending such a hefty amount.

The recently released launch trailer excited everyone for the franchise’s return. Players are hoping for a smooth launch, and their hopes have been cemented with the trailers living up to the hype.

