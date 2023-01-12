FIFA 23 Team of the Week 11 (TOTW 11) cards released with Kane and Casemiro headlining star-studded lineup

EA Sports has released Team of the Week 11 (TOTW 11) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring some of the best performers of the past week, like Harry Kane and Casemiro. It is the second TOTW squad released under the new upgrade system and includes high-profile names from some of the most popular leagues in club football.

After a hiatus of several weeks during the World Cup, Team of the Week is well and truly back in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with TOTW 11 comprising some incredibly overpowered cards. It is a good way for EA to reward the contributions of these superstars toward their team's success while providing fresh and engaging content in Ultimate Team.

Casemiro and Harry Kane have received high-rated versions with release of TOTW 11 in FIFA 23

After an exhilarating round of fixtures across the most prominent leagues in club football, EA Sports has recognized the standout performances of these star footballers. Harry Kane, Casemiro, and Jules Kounde were all instrumental in their club's success and have been rewarded for their efforts with boosted cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Harry Kane was back to his usual best against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, scoring a brace and leading Spurs to a comfortable 4-0 victory. Meanwhile, Casemiro showcased his versatility against Bournemouth by scoring a goal and putting on a defensive masterclass for Manchester United, earning inclusion in TOTW 11.

In Spain, Jules Kounde's defensive prowess earned FC Barcelona a narrow 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid. The Catalans have now cemented their place at the top of La Liga over rivals Real Madrid, who lost to Villareal. A key reason for their defeat was the performance of Villareal's midfield veteran Dani Parejo, who has also been included on the TOTW 11 roster of FIFA 23.

Which footballers are in the TOTW 11 squad?

These are the players included in the lineup:

Casemiro: 91

Harry Kane: 90

Dani Parejo: 88

Jules Kounde: 87

Danilo: 87

Marcos Acuna: 87

Anderson Talisca: 87

Alexander Sorloth: 87

Fabian Schar: 85

Ismael Bennacer: 85

Tammy Abraham: 85

Bernd Leno: 84

Jasper Cilissen: 84

Sverrir Ingason: 83

Guilherme Silva: 83

Ruben Alcaraz: 83

Solly March: 83

Darko Lazovic: 83

Oliver Sail: 81

Joseph Paintsil: 81

Christos Albanis: 81

Bartholomew Ogbeche: 81

Kevin Nisbet: 81

Which are the best cards in TOTW 11?

While Casemiro, Harry Kane, and Dani Parejo have all received the highest-rated cards in this lineup, they are ineffective in the current meta of FIFA 23. They lack raw pace, which severely affects their viability in-game. However, several players on the roster possess the attributes needed to be overpowered in this meta dominated by pace.

Jules Kounde is the standout candidate when it comes to overpowered meta cards. With an 87 pace rating, the FC Barcelona star is an excellent defensive option for any French or La Liga squad. Alexander Sorloth, Danilo, Bennacer, and Anderson Talisca will also prove effective in-game due to their impressive stats.

