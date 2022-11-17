Best FIFA 23 custom tactics for FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are undoubtedly one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the world of football, and their legacy has certainly been preserved based on their ratings in FIFA 23. Despite their struggles in recent years, especially after the departure of their talismanic playmaker Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona still have an impressive squad in the game.

Barca's efficiency in real life, as well as on the virtual pitch, can largely be attributed to the host of signings that they have made during the summer. The Catalans have secured the services of some of the most renowned footballers in Europe, including Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Jules Kounde, and Raphinha, all of whom are fantastic players in FIFA 23.

However, to make the most out of this incredible Barca roster, gamers will need to set up their lineup in the most efficient way possible to play to the roster's strengths.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most effective in-game tactics for FC Barcelona in FIFA 23

FC Barcelona are currently leading the La Liga table ahead of their fabled rivals Real Madrid, with the new signing Robert Lewandowski wreaking havoc and tearing apart defenses with his lethal goalscoring abilities. Their transfers have bolstered their ranks efficiently and under the guidance of their manager and club legend Xavi, they have built an impressive and balanced lineup.

What is the best formation for FC Barcelona?

Barca features some amazing players across all positions on the pitch, and the formation that best utilizes the squad's abilities is the 4231.

Robert Lewandowski will spearhead the attack, with Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha assisting him as wide attacking midfielders. Memphis Depay will be the central attacking midfielder (CAM), connecting play with his dribbling and passing skills while also being lethal in front of the goal with his high shooting attributes.

The midfield is arguably the strongest aspect of the squad, with golden boy Pedri, new signing Franck Kessie, and Frenkie de Jong seamlessly blending offense and defense. Defensively, Barca have been rather inconsistent in real life. However, they are far more efficient on the virtual pitch with the likes of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Jordi Alba being overpowered in FIFA 23.

What are the best custom tactics for this formation in FIFA 23?

The 4231 is amongst the most balanced formations in the game and is extremely conducive to beginners due to its accommodating nature. While it can be used in a variety of ways, there are certain player instructions that will allow the formation to perform in the most optimal manner in FIFA 23.

The striker must be instructed to 'stay forward' and 'get in behind'. This will allow him to make probing runs behind the opposition's defense, opening up the possibility for a lobbed through ball. FC Barcelona's wide attacking midfielders must be instructed to come back on defense, whereas the CAM must stay forward. This adds balance to the formation and assists with easy transitions from defense to offense.

The defensive midfielders must be instructed to stay back while attacking and to 'cover centre'. All of this preserves the shape of the formation and adds an extra layer of defensive capabilities to guard the backline.

