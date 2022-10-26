Lionel Messi's rating in FIFA 23: Should you use him in Ultimate Team?

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace the sport of football, and his FIFA 23 rating reflects his status in the beautiful game. With an overall rating of 91, he is among the five highest-rated players in the franchise's latest title.

However, the 35-year-old has been downgraded by two ratings compared to last year, including a rather harsh nerf to his pace. He has also been allotted Low/Low workrates, which are far from ideal for any player on the pitch, let alone a creative attacker. This has caused concern among fans, who are wondering whether he will still be usable in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Lionel Messi is still among the highest-rated players in FIFA 23 despite being downgraded

The classic Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate will always persist in the world of football and has transferred to the virtual pitch over the years. The two living legends have shared the title of FIFA's highest-rated player for a while, but recent games have seen the inevitable decline in their abilities.

Both players have received downgrades in FIFA 23. While Ronaldo has an overall rating of 90, he is still an elite-tier attacker in FIFA, thanks to the new AcceleRATE system that allows him to outpace defenders despite the severe nerf to his pace.

However, Messi doesn't adhere to the lengthy meta of the game, leaving fans wondering whether he is viable in-game.

What is Lionel Messi's rating in FIFA 23?

The Argentine maestro has an overall rating of 91 in the latest FIFA title, making him the highest-rated player in the game alongside Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, and Kevin De Bruyne. He has the following stats in the six key aspects:

Pace: 81

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 89

Defending: 34

Passing: 90

Physicality: 64

Is Lionel Messi good in-game?

Based on his attributes, it is evident that Messi is best suited to a creative playmaking role in FIFA 23. Despite having only 81 pace, he will excel in central positions due to his explosive acceleration type, bursting past defenders over short spaces and creating shooting opportunities for himself and his teammates.

The PSG superstar is the highest-rated dribbler in the game, with a dribbling statistic of 94. With such elite on-the-ball abilities and four-star skill moves, he will feel extremely responsive in-game, allowing gamers to maneuver effortlessly past tight defenses.

The Argentina international also has 89 shooting and 90 passing, which accurately reflects his real-life abilities. He is a lethal scorer from any range and is just as good at creating opportunities for his teammates as he is at scoring himself. His visionary passing has earned him a reputation for being among the best playmakers of all time, and this has been replicated in FIFA 23.

The former Barcelona man is also an efficient set-piece specialist and is renowned for his prolific freekicks. This can be optimally utilized in the game, especially with the new freekick and corner-kick mechanics.

