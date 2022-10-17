FIFA 23 RTTK Lionel Messi card review: Overall and stats, expected costs, and more

The recently concluded Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo provided FIFA 23 fans with some overpowered cards in FUT, including a special Lionel Messi card. The base version of Messi is already amongst the five highest-rated players in the entire game, and the boosted version is one of the most coveted items in FUT 23.

These RTTK cards are special, as they are not static in their ratings. Instead, these items are dynamic in nature and upgraded over time based on their team's performances in UEFA club competitions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

RTTK Messi earns his spot amongst the elite in FIFA 23

Lionel Messi has historically been amazing in FIFA. However, with recent nerfs to his overall attributes, especially his pace, fans were worried that the Argentine maestro would be rendered ineffective in FIFA 23.

While Messi's base gold version is regarded by many to still be a top-tier attacker in-game, the question gamers are faced with is whether the RTTK version is worth shelling out the extra coins for.

What are RTTK Messi's stats in FIFA 23?

RTTK Messi has the following face card stats:

Pace: 82

Shooting: 90

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 35

Physicality: 66

Skill Moves: Four-star

Weak foot: Four-star

Work-rates: Low-Low

Judging by these attributes, Messi has received minimal stat boosts over his regular gold version. However, the card is exponentially more expensive, which begs the question: How good is he in-game?

How good is RTTK Messi in FIFA 23?

Despite the rather underwhelming upgrade to this special version, fans will be delighted to hear that RTTK Messi performs noticeably better than his regular in-game card.

Although he still does not possess a blinding pace by any standards, this version feels significantly quicker, especially when accelerating over short distances. He falls under the explosive acceleration type in the new AcceleRATE system, making him ideal for the Central Attacking Midfielder (CAM) role.

With a combination of 88 acceleration, 95 dribbling, and four-star skill moves, Messi can weave past defenders with ease and unleash lethal shots past the goalkeeper with his shooting stat of 90.

As expected from Messi, his left foot is an absolute rocket when it comes to scoring goals and a magic wand when linking play with his 92 passing. He also possesses the outside-foot shot and finesse shot traits, making him even more dangerous in goalscoring scenarios.

The best way to utilize Messi in FIFA 23 is to replicate his real-life role by playing him as a creative attacking midfielder. His lack of raw pace and diminutive stature will mean that he is wasted on the wings, and gamers will be able to make the most out of his impressive attributes by deploying him in a more central role in-game through the use of custom tactics.

Is RTTK Messi worth the coins in FIFA 23?

The card is currently worth almost 1.2 million FUT coins, which is a hefty price to pay for any card in the game. However, the ability this live item offers in-game and the fact that the card is bound to receive upgrades since PSG are performing well in their Champions League group makes the card worth the price.

