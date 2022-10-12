FIFA 23 RTTK tracker: How to use, upgrade conditions of cards, and more

The Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo has almost reached its conclusion in FIFA 23, providing fans with some of the most overpowered special cards in the game.

The promo features boosted versions of players competing in UEFA club competitions, with the cards being upgraded based on their team's performances in real life.

UEFA club competitions are among the most viewed tournaments in European football. EA Sports has capitalized on this hype by releasing the RTTK promo, featuring dynamic cards that get upgrades based on certain stipulations. These cards are some of the most coveted special items in the game, and fans are eager to include them in their squad.

However, the specific requirements surrounding the upgrades on these items can be rather confusing for a majority of the FIFA 23 community. In such cases, there is a way to track the progress of these teams in their respective competitions through an RTTK tracker.

FIFA 23 RTTK trackers allow gamers to follow the progress of certain teams in UEFA club competitions

Several RTTK trackers are available for gamers to choose from. They can come in the form of separate online portals on popular FIFA Ultimate Team sites or dedicated Twitter accounts.

RTTK trackers are similar to Ones to Watch (OTW) trackers that track the progress of OTW cards.

How do Road to the Knockouts items get upgrades in FIFA 23?

RTTK cards can get two separate upgrades in FIFA 23. These boosts depend on their team's performance in their respective UEFA club competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.

The journey to European glory starts here. Road to the Knockouts has arrived in FUT. Two wins over the remainder of the Group Stage = upgrade. Qualification for the Knockouts = upgrade.

Here are the stipulations for cards to receive in-game upgrades:

The club wins two games over the remainder of the Group Stage

The club qualifies for the Knockout Stage of the competition

This means that RTTK items can receive a maximum boost of +2 on their original ratings. However, these cards have already been boosted significantly over their base gold versions. They will prove to be a valuable addition to any FUT squad regardless of whether they get upgraded or not.

Where to access FIFA 23 RTTK trackers

FIFA 23 RTTK trackers are available in several formats. Popular Ultimate Team-related sites like Futbin and Fifa U Team have their own dedicated RTTK trackers that allow fans to monitor the progress of specific clubs in these tournaments.

There are also accounts on Twitter that monitor and share the progress of these squads in order to keep gamers updated about the upgrade status of these RTTK cards.

Reputed FIFA graphic designer Criminal__x is known for his elite visual art concepts depicting various developments in FIFA Ultimate Team. These include dedicated RTTK and OTW trackers that he updates every week.

The account has gained a significant following due to his efforts in keeping the community updated on these upgrades, as well as his impeccable graphic design skills.

Road to the Final Tracker Matchday: Foden guaranteed a +1 as Man City qualify for Round of 16. Chelsea needs just 1 more win for a +1 on Auba (wins upgrade).

Fans can follow similar accounts on Twitter or manually track their team's progress on the aforementioned websites to monitor the upgrade status of their favorite RTTK cards.

