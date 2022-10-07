FIFA 23 releases Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) cards as Messi becomes highest-rated card in-game

It hasn't taken long for Messi in FIFA 23 to get the highest overall rating, with the RTTK (Road to the Knockout) promo bringing a special version of his card. The Argentine magician now jumps ahead of the flock thanks to a stunning player item that could improve even further in the days to come.

Though Messi's card might stand out, there are some interesting choices in the latest FIFA 23 promo. Making these cards even more attractive is that some can get upgrades based on real-life results. Let's see who joins the PSG and Argentina star below.

Who's joining Messi's highest-rated RTTK card in FIFA 23

With a 92 overall, there's no doubt the demand for Messi's RTTK card will be high in FIFA 23. While few can afford him at the moment, there are some nice alternatives they are able to obtain.

Complete list of FIFA 23 RTTK cards

Moses Simon LM 82

Jonathan ikone RW 83

Zambo Anguissa CDM 84

Martin Terrier RW 85

Ibrahima Konate CB 85

Martin Odegaard CAM 86

Thomas Lemar CM 86

Rafinha RW 86

Niklas Sule CB 87

Gerrard Moreno ST 87

Federico Valverde CM 87

Phil Foden CM 88

Thomas Muller CAM 88

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang ST 89

Lionel Messi RW 92

Unlike the OTW promo, the RTTK one has fewer options to choose from but offers better cards. EA Sports has also included the Europa League and the Conference as special cards from the two tournaments.

Messi could be a good candidate for possible boosts, given PSG are favorites expected to reach the knockouts. The Road to the Knockouts cards will have two conditions through which they can get enhanced in FIFA 23. Footballers will have to win two out of their remaining three fixtures to get one round of upgrades.

Another round could be received if their clubs make it to the knockout stages of the relevant tournaments. Given the base stats on some of the cards, any potential boost will be an added advantage as far as the gameplay is concerned. Based on EA Sports' official tracker, more cards will likely arrive as SBCs and mini-releases.

The RTTK promo offers cards for footballers currently playing in the three tiers of European competitions. Players can try to obtain these cards from their packs, but the odds will be quite low. Alternatively, gamers can try their hand at the objectives and SBCs, which also feature special cards from the promo.

