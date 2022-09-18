"I go to take coffee": FIFA 23 defensive rating leaves PSG star Mbappe bemused

It is no surprise that Mbappe in FIFA 23 does not have a good defensive rating, given the simple fact that he isn't a defender. He is paid for his offensive exploits, and it is quite natural defending isn't his first job.

However, the Frenchman is frustrated with his defensive rating in the game. While his card is extraordinary, Mbappe has been rated with 36 defenses in the upcoming game. In a truth-or-lie session, it appeared that he was certainly expecting better. His reaction was hilarious as he tried to interpret the 36 defensive ratings.

"So the 36... it's like, I'm not here when we defend...I go to take coffee"

Mbappe responded to his low defensive rating, which left the host in splits. He then explained other areas of his game and how they could be improved.

That being said, the PSG attacker has phenomenal stats in other areas, making him an amazing card in the game. It excels in all the key areas that are important for an attacker card in the game.

Mbappe's card in FIFA 23 is stunning, despite the lowly 36 rating in defense

Nobody expects the Frenchman to have a great rating in defense since his strengths are in other areas. He is one of the five footballers with the highest overalls in FIFA 23 at 91. If that does not showcase his strengths, his offensive stats will.

He is already the paciest footballer in this year's game with a 97 rating, which puts him ahead of the curb. This is quite natural, given how much he relies on pace to beat opponents in real life. His pace is the biggest threat opponents face daily while tackling him in real-life matches.

Mbappeinsinde @Mbappeinsinde7x Kylian Mbappe will be the best player on FIFA 23 with a rating of 91! Kylian Mbappe will be the best player on FIFA 23 with a rating of 91!🔥 https://t.co/aYazvYnsbF

Kylian will also be lethal in dribbling with a 92 rating and 5* skill moves to compliment it. He is close to Lionel Messi in this respect, who is just two rating points ahead of him. The dribbling and pace mix to form a lethal combination with 89 shooting.

Many cards are usually lacking in at least one of the three mentioned areas, but that is not the case with Mbappe in FIFA 23. He is widely regarded as the best attacking card in the last two years as far as the Ultimate Team is concerned. Things do not look to be changing much this year, given the card's stats.

Whether the Frenchman gets rewarded with his defensive work next year will be a future topic. However, he will once again make a mockery of many cards in FIFA 23 with far better defensive stats than him when the game releases globally on September 30.

