When will FIFA 23 release? Possible dates, first-look trailer, and more

FIFA 23 is likely to be the last entry into the series with the iconic name everyone has come to associate with the franchise. It's been a long journey that's coming to an end next year, as FIFA and EA haven't been able to reach an agreement. However, there's still one more game to go, and there have already been leaks about a possible release date. Moreover, the first look trailer is something players shouldn't miss as it will be the first official reveal coming after the posters that were previously released.

FIFA 23 will be this year's annual release and the last title with FIFA in its name. The cover posters for the Ultimate Edition have already been revealed, with PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Chelsea's Sam Kerr. July 20 will also mark the reveal of the first look trailer, which will focus on all the upcoming features and more. While there hasn't been much official information released, leaks have provided some important insight into the game.

FIFA 23 will likely be released around the same time as last year

The official first look trailer will likely reveal the release dates and all the possible editions available to players. However, there have already been leaks regarding the potential release dates, and the new dates appear to be similar to last year's release dates.

According to notable leaks, FIFA 23 will come out on September 30, 2022. This is the same as last year (when the game came out on October 1 worldwide). Like the previous year, the game will have two separate editions - Standard and Ultimate.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff OFFICIAL Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition Pre-Order Bonuses:



- 1 Untradeable Fifa World Cup Fut Heroes player (November 11th) - Only if you pre-order it before August 21st



- 3 Days early access (Play from September 27th)

- One Untradeable Ones to Watch player (from September 30)

The owners of the Ultimate Edition will get a three-day early access period, which will start from September 27, according to the leaks. Owners of the Standard Edition won't get any special privileges and will have to wait until September 30 for the full release of the game.

All subscribers to EA Play will also get early access and a ten-hour trial of FIFA 23, where they can test out the game. All the subscribers will also be able to claim an additional discount when they purchase their copy. However, they will have to be active subscribers to do so.

It remains to be seen what innovations will be made to this year's game following the introduction of HyperMotion technology in FIFA 22. This will likely be confirmed later today when EA Sports reveals the first look trailer. Fans can catch all of it on the official channel of the game on YouTube.

It remains to be seen what new information will come the way of fans later in tonight's reveal. Expectations are high, and EA Sports will have their work cut out for them as the series undergoes a major reshuffle next year.

