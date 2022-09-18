FIFA 23 ratings reveal: Does Lionel Messi deserve higher dribbling than cover star Kylian Mbappe?

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe share the top spot as two of the highest-rated players in FIFA 23. The lethal attacking duo from Paris Saint Germain have caused sleepless nights for defenses across Europe, and their performances have been rewarded in the upcoming game.

Both of these superstar forwards received an overall rating of 91 in FIFA 23, but their viability in-game will differ significantly. While Kylian Mbappe is on the rise as one of the best players in the world, Messi is in the twilight years of his career. This is also evident in FIFA, with Mbappe as the cover star and receiving extremely impressive stats, whereas Messi has been nerfed significantly.

As the fastest player in the game, Mbappe will undoubtedly be overpowered and broken in the latest game, similar to previous years. Although Messi's viability and effectiveness in-game will suffer drastically due to his low pace, EA Sports recently revealed that he is the best dribbler in FIFA 23, narrowly edging out his PSG teammates Neymar and Mbappe.

Similar to every other reveal by EA Sports about the upcoming game, this revelation was met with overwhelming debate and discussion on social media, with fans wondering whether these ratings are justified.

Messi and Mbappe are in different places in their careers

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the world of football for over a decade, sharing all the accolades and awards between them and causing an endless debate about who the greatest of all time is.

However, father time waits for no man, and with these legends nearing the end of their illustrious careers, their FIFA ratings have also suffered.

A victim of his high standards, Messi was criticized for having an underwhelming start to his PSG career despite performing well in the second half of the season. The Argentine forward took little time to adjust to the new system, forming a majestic partnership with Kylian Mbappe and former teammate Neymar.

Although he has not replicated the goal-scoring form he displayed at Barca, Leo has been instrumental in PSG's success in the league and domestic cup fixtures, with his playmaking abilities providing the assists for his teammates to score. His vision on the field has also secured him his spot as one of the best passers in FIFA 23.

Since arriving from AS Monaco, Kylian Mbappe has been PSG's most consistent goal threat. The Frenchman is regarded as the next big thing in world football and the natural heir to the throne occupied by Messi and Ronaldo over the past decade. His rise to prominence has been reflected in his FIFA ratings over the years, with the lethal marksman receiving constant upgrades.

Despite being the featured cover star for FIFA 23 and amongst the top dribblers in the game, Mbappe still has a long way to go to match Messi's ability on the ball. While the difference in pace between the two players is accurate because of the age discrepancy, Leo's skill and talent have not dwindled, and he continues to be an absolute magician on the pitch.

Being just 23 years old, Mbappe still has the majority of his career ahead of him and possesses the potential to surpass his teammates in the future. However, as things stand, these FIFA 23 ratings appear to be a realistic representation of the current abilities of these PSG superstars.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

