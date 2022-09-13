"Imagine making the two GOATs fodder": FIFA 23 community reacts as Ronaldo and Messi's ratings are revealed

Ronaldo and Messi's overalls in FIFA 23 have been officially confirmed, with both belonging in the top 23 cards this year. As it stands, the Argentinian will have a 91 rating, whereas Ronaldo stands at 90. The former, moreover, is one of the five footballers who share the position of the highest-rated card.

Naturally, many were disgruntled with the stats earned by two of the greatest footballers of this generation. Following the ratings reveal on September 12, fans were quick to wage a turbulent discourse in the community.

Jordan @TwistedTerryy @EASPORTSFIFA Imagine making the two GOATs fodder… so messed up @EASPORTSFIFA Imagine making the two GOATs fodder… so messed up

FIFA 23 reveal confirms Messi has a higher rating than Ronaldo

Notably, Ronaldo and Messi's overalls have gone down by a point since FIFA 22. This is primarily due to their respective seasons, where both left a lot to be desired. While the duo showed glimpses of their greatness, many felt they could have done better.

Following the reveal, fans were quick to react on social media. One user commented that the duo shouldn't have the same pace in FIFA 23 and argued how the Portuguese should be rated higher.

Itsdaijon @DaijonGordon @EASPORTSFIFA Ronaldo having the same pace as Messi doesn't sit right with me. @EASPORTSFIFA Ronaldo having the same pace as Messi doesn't sit right with me. https://t.co/0OUyZ5pcNW

Another player mentioned that Messi had a tough season at PSG and was nowhere close to his usual best. Furthermore, many took umbrage with his His 91-rating, given that Ronaldo has been downgraded despite having a higher goal contribution.

Los Vikingos 👑 @losvikingox @EASPORTSFIFA How's Messi 91 rating he should be 89 or sum. He had his worst season , scoring 6 goals in Farmers League. And Ronaldo is 90 who was the second Best player in the premier League last season. @EASPORTSFIFA How's Messi 91 rating he should be 89 or sum. He had his worst season , scoring 6 goals in Farmers League. And Ronaldo is 90 who was the second Best player in the premier League last season.

On the flipside, some fans simply couldn't believe that Ronaldo was rated higher than Tottenham forward Harry Kane.

Some even claimed that Manchester City forward Erling Haaland deserved a higher overall than the Portuguese veteran.

dz⚡️ @dzenomyth @EASPORTSFIFA How is ronaldo higher rated than Haaland I just wanna know @EASPORTSFIFA How is ronaldo higher rated than Haaland I just wanna know

With that being said, a section of the community feels that Ronaldo's FIFA 23 rating is justified given that he scored 18 goals in the Premier League.

One enthusiast pointed out that Messi's downgrade has been greater than that of the Portuguese, which duly reflects his poor season in Paris.

Nito @NitoPreJebeno @Concentrao7 @EASPORTSFIFA Messi got -2 while Ronaldo -1 so Messi got worse penalty on rating. Also pace is not determinate on top speed of player, actually about average sprinting and pacing. Ronaldo half of the time just walk on the pitch @Concentrao7 @EASPORTSFIFA Messi got -2 while Ronaldo -1 so Messi got worse penalty on rating. Also pace is not determinate on top speed of player, actually about average sprinting and pacing. Ronaldo half of the time just walk on the pitch

Of course, there will always be debate about the ratings of footballers in FIFA 23, a sentiment shared by many on Twitter. They explained how the ratings don't always reflect the real-life situation, citing the case of Ronaldo and Rashford at Manchester United.

Shüß @Shuuuuuxx @EASPORTSFIFA fifa ratings are such a false image these days like ur telling me ronaldo is the 8th best player in the world but is second choice to rashford whos getting a -4 @EASPORTSFIFA fifa ratings are such a false image these days like ur telling me ronaldo is the 8th best player in the world but is second choice to rashford whos getting a -4

With more reveals set to arrive, one should expect further debate and scrutiny until the game releases worldwide on September 30.

