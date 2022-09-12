FIFA 23 official overall releases as Messi becomes the highest-rated player along with his PSG teammate

EA has finally revealed the top player cards for FIFA 23 and PSG stars Messi and Mbappe remain the highest-rated players in the game. Despite winning the French league, Leo has gotten substantial nerfs to his pace, dribbling and passing while the Frenchman retains his high stats.

With FIFA 23 to be released at the end of the month, fans were desperately looking forward to the official releases from EA. And last month's leaks only bolstered the need to look at the official player ratings. Upon closer inspection, the Xbox glitch that had revealed all major player ratings on August 29 was spot on when it came to player cards.

PSG has been a fantastic team in recent games, and are consistent with their standing in real life. The program has some amazing celebrities, courtesy of its Qatari owner. Despite losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League, the French team succeeded in winning the Ligue 1 and other domestic honours last season.

FIFA 23 player ratings revealed as PSG forwards Messi and Mbappe lead the pack

Still the Goat

B/R Football @brfootball [THREAD] Leo Messi is one of five players with a 91 rating in FIFA 23[THREAD] Leo Messi is one of five players with a 91 rating in FIFA 23 🌟 [THREAD] https://t.co/bqJx3ulwSV

After a lukewarm debut season at PSG, Messi has had some substantial changes to his in-game stats in FIFA 23. French fans were expecting La Pulga to live up to his name, but many felt that he was not performing at his best considering how the team performed in the UEFA Champions League.

As a reflection of his previous season's performance, Messi's insane 93 FIFA 22 overall rating has been brought down in FIFA 23 to 91. He will be sharing the title of the highest rated player in the game with a couple of other illustrious names such as Benzema, Lewendonski and Kevin de Bryune.

Now let's talk numbers. The 35 year old Argentinian maestro might have been at the top of the game when it came to his pace and dribbling over the last few years, but his age seems to be catching up to Messi.

Both of those received nerfs, with the pace getting a three-point reduction to 81 while dribbling gets reduced to 95. Both of his shooting and passing stats have also received mild nerfs.

Despite the nerfs, Messi remains a formidable player on the field and should be a valuable asset to PSG this season.

Kylian Mbappe

Mpabbe FIFA 23 player card (Image via EA Sports)

As a three-time headliner of the FIFA games, Mbappe is arguably the strongest player on the PSG side. His stellar performance last season has helped him retain his 91 overall rating with a few impressive stat boosts mixed here and there. With Messi and Ronaldo both getting nerfs to their speed, Mbappe has the potential to become the strongest striker in FIFA 23.

At the age of just 23, Mbappe has already made his place among the very best of the beautiful game. He is the by far the youngest player in the game to share the 91 overall rating card. His close-to-perfect pace (97) and dribbling (92) stats make him a formidable beast on the field, ready to leave his opponents in the dust.

The new season has gotten off to a great start for the Frenchman. He will undoubtedly receive many boosts in the Ultimate Team thanks to his skill and talent, allowing him the chance to perform even better in-game.

With Mbappe and Messi on the frontlines, PSG are shaping up to be in pretty good shape in FIFA 23. Especially if the leaked ratings are taken into consideration, now that we know they are fairly accurate. Fans just need to wait until September 30 to play the game.

