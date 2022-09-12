5 FIFA 23 ambassadors who could be very strong in the in-game meta

With the official FIFA 23 ratings slated to be released in a couple of hours, EA has revealed the top ambassador player cards on Twitter, including the cover star Kylian Mbappe, followed by Van Dijk and others.

As things stand, the player ratings seem to be pretty consistent with last month's Xbox glitch, which leaked a majority of them to the general public.

With the game's release coming up at the end of the month, EA has shared a glimpse of some of their major ambassadors' player cards and in-game ratings. For the uninitiated, they are basically popular footballers from around the globe who are the face of this year's marketing campaigns and other promotions.

This year's list features famous names such as Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Pedri, Van Dijk, and Son Heung-min.

With fans keeping track of the leaks and comparing them to the official release, the tweets have reignited debates about the fairness of the player ratings.

Overall ratings are always a hot topic for players as FIFA being the premier football game is ideally expected to reflect the performance of the teams and the individual footballers from last season.

Keeping in mind that only a few ambassadors' ratings have been officially revealed so far, here are some of the players who have the potential to really shine in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 strong FIFA 23 ambassadors who might end up dominating the meta

1) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe official FIFA 23 player card (Image via EA Sports FIFA)

If leaks are to be believed, both Messi and Ronaldo will be getting substantial nerfs to their pace. This will give way to the Frenchman to become one of, if not the best, striker in FIFA 23. Mbappe has been the headliner for the series for three years in a row now, soldifying himself as a FIFA mainstay.

As a player with a 91 overall rating, he will probably rank among the top players in the game with the likes of De Bruyne and Benzema. His close-to-perfect pace (97) and dribbling (92) stats make him a formidable beast on the field, ready to leave his opponents in the dust.

With a good start to the current season, Mbappe should probably see further boosts to his card later in the FUT season.

2) Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior official FIFA 23 player card (Image via EA Sports FIFA)

With a massive six-point overall increase in his ratings, Real Madrid's youth icon Vinicius Junior had a stellar last season after winning both the Champions League and La Liga. A speeding demon on the left wing, the 22-year-old had big boots to fill, and he has has flourished in Madrid under Carlo Ancelloti's guidance.

With a well-deserved 86 overall rating, Vinicius has outstanding dribbling (90) and pace (95) stats. While the pace remains 95, a staggering nine-point increase in shooting (79) and an average boost to his passing (74) has elevated the Brazilian to one of the top strikers in FIFA 23.

3) Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min's official FIFA 23 player card (Image via EA Sports FIFA)

Having finished a respectable fourth in the English Premier League last season, Tottenham have had a strong start to this year's season as well, with no matches lost as of yet. Son is undoubtedly a big part of their success, as the South Korean midfielder has been integral to the Spurs' attack.

Although not much has been changed for his card stat-wise, the 89 overall rating makes him a top choice as a midfielder. The notable boost to his numbers comes in the shooting department. Combining that with pace and dribbling stats in the high 80s, Son will be a force to be reckoned with.

4) Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk official FIFA 23 player card (Image via EA Sports FIFA)

The almost two-meter tall Dutchman possesses extraordinary physical skills that make him intimidating in the defensive third of the field.

With his high defensive (91) and physical (86) stats, Virgil is already a towering figure in Liverpool's back line. In FIFA 23, he is getting a three-point increase to his pace, bumping his overall rating to 90. Which makes him one of the best defenders in the game.

If the leaks are to be believed, Virgil is now among the 10 best-rated players in the game, maintaining his position as a top-notch center-back.

5) Pedri

Pedri official FIFA 23 player card (Image via EA Sports FIFA)

The 19-year-old wonderkid in Barcelona has had some nice boosts to his stats, making him a highly-sought-after midfielder. Despite Barcelona's disappointing season, the La Masia graduate has already made his place in the Catalan midfield and the world.

With a four-point increase, Pedri is getting an 85 overall rating even before turning 20 — a mean feat by any standard. His comparatively lower pace (79), is made up by his fantastic passing (81) and dribbling skills (87).

With a substantial boost to all of his stats, the youngster is sure to be a fine addition with a lot of potential for improvement, especially in the career mode.

