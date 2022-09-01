FIFA 23: Why Real Madrid's Karim Benzema deserves to be the highest rated player in the game

FIFA 23 is the talk of the town in the footballing world, and with under a month to go before the release of the full game, the hype is higher than ever within the community.

In the weeks leading up to the release of the game, EA Sports usually reveals the official top 100 rated players in the game in a gradual, staggered manner. However, they might have to readjust their schedule this year, owing to the fact that the entire ratings database was leaked on social media.

A bizarre Xbox glitch recently made FIFA 23 playable to certain EA Play subscribers, a full month before the official release. With unrestricted access to the entirety of the game, leaks were abundant on Twitter, including the top ten highest rated players in the game.

Surprisingly, there is no individual top dog in the FIFA 23 ratings, with five players sharing the spot at 91 rated. However, many fans are suggesting that Real Madrid's Karim Benzema deserves to lead the pack after a stellar 2021/22 season.

Karim Benzema's recent performances justify his position as one of the best players in the world and in FIFA 23

Real Madrid's 2021/22 season was historic for many reasons. The club is nothing short of royalty in the world of European football, but ever since the departure of their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo in 2019, the club have struggled to regain the form which won them the Champions League an unprecedented three times in a row.

However, Los Blancos (a nickname for Real Madrid) saw a resurgence last season under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, securing the league title as well as the Champions League.

The Spanish club's run through the knockout stages of the coveted European title was legendary, and Karim Benzema was at the forefront of it all, making a strong case for him becoming the highest rated player in FIFA 23.

The French marksman spearheaded Madrid's attack in all competitions

For years during Cristiano Ronaldo's tenure at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema was one of the most underrated players in international football. His contribution to Madrid's success as well as his chemistry with the Portuguese icon was often overlooked due to Ronaldo's goalscoring exploits.

However, ever since Ronaldo's departure, Benzema has stepped up to the plate in glorious fashion. He was the top scorer in Madrid's league-winning 2021/22 campaign, scoring multiple goals in clutch situations in the Champions League as well.

His budding partnership with Vinícius Júnior was key to their side's success, and fans will look to replicate this on the virtual pitch in FIFA 23 as well.

His performances have been acknowledged by the best players in the world

Karim Benzema recently won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. His efforts, skills and contributions towards his club's success are finally being rewarded.

Awards and accolades aside, the Frenchman has also received praise from his peers and rivals alike, with Lionel Messi claiming that Benzema is the most deserving candidate for the Ballon d'Or.

Such praise from someone widely regarded as the best player of all time reinforces Benzema's claim for the spot of the highest rated player in FIFA 23.

The lethal striker has kept his rich vein of form alive in the current season as well

After a spectacular award-winning season, Karim Benzema has shown no signs of slowing down or slacking off. He started the new season in the same manner that he ended the previous one, scoring important game-winning goals for his club and being one of the top scorers in the league.

With Robert Lewandowski moving to the Spanish team's fierce rivals FC Barcelona, Karim Benzema will be more motivated than ever to outscore his competition. Both star strikers are amongst the top rated players in FIFA 23, extending their rivalry to the virtual pitch as well.

