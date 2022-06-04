"Coming from a player like that, it just gives me more motivation" - Karim Benzema responds to Lionel Messi tipping him to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema has responded to Lionel Messi backing the Real Madrid star for the Ballon d'Or this year. The Frenchman has claimed the Argentine's words motivate him to do better, adding that it was already the best season of his career.

Benzema helped Real Madrid win their 14th UEFA Champions League this season and was a vital part of their run to win La Quattordicesima. He scored 15 goals in UCL matches and notched 27 goals in 32 La Liga games this season.

Speaking to the media after France's loss to Denmark, Benzema confirmed that he had heard praise from Messi. He added that it is good to hear such words and said:

"I listened to the words of Messi. I am happy and content. Coming from a player like that, it just gives me more motivation to do more things. This may have been the best season of my career, but as I always say, every year I try to do better."

Lionel Messi backs Karin Benzema for Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi has put his weight behind Karim Benzema in this year's Ballon d'Or. He claims the Real Madrid star has been brilliant this season and deserves it.

The PSG star said in a recent interview:

"There are no doubts; it's very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up victorious in the Champions League. He was fundamental in all the matches from the round of 16 onwards. I think there is no doubt this year."

While talking about Real Madrid, Messi claimed that they were not the best team in the Champions League but did manage to beat their competition. He added:

"The Real Madrid game killed us, me, and everyone in the dressing room. We had a lot of hope. It makes me want to win again. But the best team doesn't always win the Champions League. I don't take credit away from Real Madrid; they weren't the best in this competition, and yet they beat everyone."

Benzema and Messi are set to stay put at their respective clubs this summer and will be looking to go neck-and-neck for the next Ballon d'Or.

